CRC Group Launches New Life, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions Division; Expands Offering to Include Crump

Commercial Solutions includes CRC, CRC Binding, and TAPCO.

Specialty Programs includes 33 brands after the closing of the acquisition of Constellation Affiliated Partners announced earlier this month.

The new Life, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions division includes Crump, a leading third-party distributor and service provider of life, annuity, disability, and long-term care insurance as well Hanleigh, a disability insurance MGU, and Ethos, a medical stop-loss MGU.

The expanded CRC Group will place more than $23.5B in gross written premium annually and employ more than 4,300 teammates who serve clients across North America.

"Today more than ever, our clients are looking for expertise and scale when they are choosing a wholesale specialty partner, and this new expanded CRC Group offering brings our clients both," said Dave Obenauer, CEO of CRC Group. "Our new structure better aligns our offerings in a client-centric way, bringing our distribution partners and capital providers a partner that offers the broadest array of specialty insurance products in the market today."

Rob Carney has been appointed CEO of CRC Group's new Life, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions division, and he will remain in his role as President and CEO of Crump. Carney will continue to report to CRC Group CEO, Dave Obenauer. Additional details about the expanded CRC Group, including full details about the company's broader leadership team, can be found here.

CRC Insurance Services, Inc., is a leading wholesale and specialty insurance distributor in North America.

