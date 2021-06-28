CRC Industries Kicks Off Year-Long CRC Brakleen 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes

Grand Prize – The CRC BRAKLEEN 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the 2022 SEMA show, the world's most renowned event for automotive performance and customization. The Grand Prize includes round trip travel to Las Vegas, a 3-night hotel stay, SEMA show passes for two, and a $1,000 gift card.

Monthly prizes

Monthly winners will get to choose one of four prize packages featuring top automotive aftermarket brands. Monthly prizes are each valued at $2,500. Choices include:

Look Original – customizable wheel, tire, and accessories package from Tire Rack®.

Sound Original – a state-of-the-art sound system, display, and audio accessories from Crutchfield®.

Ride Original – customizable lift or lowered suspension kits, off-road wheels and tires, and accessories from Tire Rack®.

Drive Original – an exhilarating, supercar driving experience package for four people at a world-class racetrack from Xtreme Xperience.

Twelve monthly prizes will be awarded and all entrants of the CRC BRAKLEEN 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes will be eligible for the grand prize trip for two to the 2022 SEMA show. Additionally, CRC will award weekly prizes, including CRC products, throughout the promotional period.

"As we kick off the 'Be Original' sweepstakes, we want to acknowledge the loyalty and trust that pros and do-it-yourselfers place in BRAKLEEN and CRC products every day," notes Dori Ahart, CRC Industries Senior Marketing Manager. "This is not just a celebration of our flagship product, it's a thank you to all our loyal BRAKLEEN users who have made it the number one brand for 50 years. The 'Be Original' theme celebrates our fans and encourages them to express their originality with the customized prizes that they choose."

To enter the sweepstakes, and for complete rules and regulations, fans can visit crcbeoriginal.com. Extra entries to the contest can be earned by sharing the sweepstakes hashtag (#CRCBeOriginal) on Instagram and Twitter, watching a CRC BRAKLEEN video, and answering a short questionnaire online. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S., who are 18 years or older (19 years old if a resident of AL or NE; 21 years old if a resident of MS).

About CRC

CRC Industries, Inc. (https://www.crcindustries.com) is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional, serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, hardware, and aviation markets. CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, Evapo-Rust®, K&W®, Marykate®, SmartWasher®, Sta-Lube®, and Weld-Aid®.

