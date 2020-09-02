CRC Industries Partners with NAPA Auto Parts to Support Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Founded in 2000, the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund builds advanced treatment centers on military bases across the United States and helps provide care to the men and women who serve and have served in the United States military. CRC Industries has partnered with NAPA Auto Parts to support the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund since 2018. To date, CRC has raised nearly $500,000 to help support military members and their families.

Fall Fundraising Effort

Throughout September and October 2020, a portion of the sales of CRC Industries products at participating NAPA AUTO PARTS stores will be donated to the IFHF. In September, select CRC products will be eligible for the fundraising effort, including Brakleen®, the #1 selling brake parts cleaner worldwide. October's fundraising will focus on the CRC SmartWasher® bioremediating parts washing system and the award-winning BenchtopPRO®, the first bioremediating benchtop parts washer designed for the small repair shop or home garage.

Perry Cozzone, CRC Industries CEO, spoke on the personal impact of supporting the IFHF, stating, "Although I am not a military veteran, my father is a local medaled WWII hero, my brothers served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and many of our CRC family are veterans or have family members who served and sacrificed much for many. The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and the healing support they provide really hits close to home. We are proud to offer this financial contribution to honor the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve our country every day."

"Working together, we have a tremendous opportunity to provide financial support to the IFHF," added Jason Rainey, Vice President of NAPA AutoCare. "NAPA counts many active duty and retired military among its employees and customers, and we want to show our support for the great sacrifices that they have made."

SOURCE CRC Industries, Inc.