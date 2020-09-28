CRC Launches New Technology Multi-Use Automotive Parts Cleaner & Degreaser Pro Series

"CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is the most powerful product of its kind on the market today," notes Jonah Rauch, Product Manager for CRC Industries. "We developed this formula to help technicians save time on the job by removing the toughest grease, oil, and varnish from metal parts, faster than ever before possible, while drying quickly and leaving no residue. Our lab testing proves it removes deposits 14 times faster than the competitive average. This next-level chemistry combined with our PowerJet® spray nozzle breaks up deposits with cleaning performance that the competition just can't match. Honestly, this is a game-changing product that sets a new bar for the multi-use parts cleaning category."

CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is 50-State VOC compliant and meets SAEJ2784 and ASTMD1353 standards. Packaged in a larger shop-sized 24 ounce aerosol can, CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is the newest addition to the CRC Pro Series line that includes shop-sized chlorinated and non-chlorinated packaging for Brakleen® Brake Parts Cleaner, the #1 selling brake parts cleaner worldwide.

The company has produced a video that documents the product's superior cleaning performance: https://youtu.be/kLcajZOuTnw

CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores nationwide, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and other quality automotive wholesale distributors and retailers.

*CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser cleans up to 14X faster than the competitive average. Meets SAEJ2784 standards utilizing test procedures FMVSS 105 and 135 (Modified).

SOURCE CRC Industries, Inc.