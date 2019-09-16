CRC SmartWasher® BenchtopPRO® - The Industry's First Portable, Storable Bioremediating Parts Washer

The newest model in the CRC SmartWasher® line of parts washers, the BenchtopPRO® is a self-contained, bioremediating parts washer that is as effective as solvent-based parts washers but safer for the user and the environment. It does not use hazardous chemicals and employs a powerful, water-based degreasing solution to clean parts, along with naturally-occurring microorganisms to break down and convert oil, grease, and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The bioremediation process makes the BenchtopPRO® a self-cleaning system and allows the degreasing solution to be used over and over again.

2019 Top 20 Tools award winner

The CRC SmartWasher® BenchtopPRO® was named one of the Top 20 Tools for 2019 by Motor magazine. This prestigious award recognizes tool and equipment manufacturers who develop new products with innovative features that help professional automotive technicians do a better job in servicing today's technologically-advanced vehicles.

The BenchtopPRO® utilizes CRC's proprietary BT5 degreasing solution, which is non-toxic, non-flammable, and won't irritate the skin. MicroPRO Packs® are added to the BT5 solution to facilitate the bioremediation process. These packs contain microbes, which break down contaminants that are washed off dirty parts, keeping the BT5 solution clean and reusable. Additionally, this eliminates the need to drain the unit, purchase new solvent, and dispose of old solvent.

The BenchtopPRO® features a powerful recirculating pump that delivers cleaning fluid to a valve-controlled flow-through brush and a lid that conveniently flips out to become a built-in drying tray. It can be stored flat or upright.

The versatile CRC SmartWasher® BenchtopPRO® can handle a wide range of applications including auto, motorcycle, and motorsports maintenance and repairs, as well as small engines, household and outdoor equipment, bike repair, and boat maintenance. The BenchtopPRO® is backed by a 2-year warranty and comes as a kit complete with degreasing solution and MicroPRO Packs.

Visit: www.BenchtopPro.com.

SOURCE CRC Industries, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crcindustries.com

