CRC Surface Technologies Receives HUBZone Certification

PHOENIX, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRC Surface Technologies , a ChemResearch Company, has received HUBZone certification from the Small Business Administration. This certification recognizes CRC as a leading small business in a historically underserved business area in Maricopa County, Arizona.

HUBZone certified businesses are integral in the success of local economies and receive additional resources from the HUBZone Council to fuel their success. The federal government has a goal to award at least 3% of federal contracting dollars to HUBZone-certified small businesses each year. To learn more information, visit the HUBZone section of the small business administration website.

Tim Jeffries, Co-Owner, Executive Chairman & CEO of ChemResearch Company, Inc., shared, "It is exciting to continue working toward expanding the services and community outreach provided by CRC Surface Technologies. We are a 67-year-old small business. Our commitment to our customers, employees, and Arizona, where we live and work, has gifted us this opportunity to be recognized as a premiere small business in the aerospace and defense industries."

The Vice Chairman of the Board of ChemResearch Company, Inc., the Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (retired), shared, "The HUBZone program provides small businesses, such as CRC, an opportunity to compete with some of the biggest companies in the country. This certification will ensure that more clients are able to utilize the great services provided by CRC. Our list of certifications continues to grow, a true sign of excellence and determination displayed by our hardworking employees."

This HUBZone certification comes on the heels of CRC's recertification for their AS9100D/ISO 9001/2015 qualifications. These two major certifications support CRC's major corporate restructuring to drive success for years to come.

About CRC Surface Technologies

Founded in 1954, CRC Surface Technologies, www.chemresearchco.com , is an AS9100 and NADCAP certified, ITAR registered single-source metal finishing service provider for the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, and heavy equipment industries. The multi-shift 65,000 square foot processing facility is the largest special processing facility in Arizona and offers over 33 plating and chemical processing services. CRC's regional and national customers include BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier Aerospace, General Electric, Goodrich, Hamilton Sundstrand, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Parker Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Spirit AeroSystems, and SpaceX.

SOURCE CRC Surface Technologies

Related Links

http://chemresearchco.com/

