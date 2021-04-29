CRC Surface Technologies Receives Recertification for AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015

PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRC Surface Technologies, a ChemResearch Company, has received recertification for their AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 qualifications. This annual recertification ensures that CRC has outstanding quality management across aerospace and defense industries, and also throughout their aviation, rotorcraft, medical, mining, heavy equipment, semiconductor, electronics, and other specialties.

Clark Collier, President of CRC shared, "It is exciting to continue working toward improving and perfecting the service that is provided at CRC Surface Technologies. This recertification reaffirms what we already know here at CRC, that we provide a great service to our customers, and we are meeting all industry standard in all aspects." CRC received recertification for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

"CRC Surface Technologies has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality management by recertifying to the AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 standard. They remain a member of an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved recertification to this globally recognized quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with CRC Surface Technologies in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."

Though this recertification is nothing new for CRC, it continues to add to a year of success for the company. Earlier this year, CRC announced that Jamy Berntsen would be joining the company as Vice President of Quality and Innovation. In addition, the Honorable Gregory J Slavonic joined as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, news that broke only days after CRC announced a major corporate restructuring.

About CRC Surface Technologies

Founded in 1954, CRC Surface Technologies, www.chemresearchco.com, is an AS9100D and Nadcap certified, ITAR registered single-source metal finishing service provider for the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, and heavy equipment industries. The multi-shift 65,000 square foot processing facility is the largest special processing facility in Arizona and offers over 33 plating and chemical processing services. CRC's regional and national customers include BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier Aerospace, General Electric, Goodrich, Hamilton Sundstrand, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Parker Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Spirit AeroSystems, and SpaceX. To learn more information, contact CRC Surface Technologies at [email protected].

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

