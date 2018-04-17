The CRCC PROFESSIONAL NETWORK is a group of mobile friendly, peer-driven networks designed specifically for all phases of certification; from the exploration of certification, to interacting with colleagues regarding professional practices, to finding their first job or next career opportunity within the profession.

"We are dedicated to providing prospective and current CRCs the tools to not only remain competitive and relevant within the rehabilitation counseling landscape but to really thrive," commented CRCC Executive Director, Cindy Chapman.

CRCC is the world's largest rehabilitation counseling organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. CRCC offers the nationally accredited CRC certification program with nearly 16,000 current CRCs.

