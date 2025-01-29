CRE 360 Partners Welcomes Kevin Bissell as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Research

CRE 360 Partners Strengthens Team with Key Hire in Real Estate Research

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE 360 Partners, a premier, full-service commercial real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce the hire of Kevin Bissell as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Research, where he will lead research initiatives to help clients identify and capitalize on growth opportunities in retail real estate.

Kevin brings over 35 years of experience in real estate research and site selection, with a proven ability to assist clients across the retail real estate industry in maximizing growth potential. His career includes leadership roles at American Stores, Albertsons, Weingarten Realty Investors, and MTN Advisors. He specializes in market strategy, site selection analytics, and delivering actionable insights that drive success in retail and grocery sectors nationwide.

"Kevin's expertise in real estate research and analytics is unparalleled," said Fred Battisti, Managing Principal of CRE 360 Partners. "His ability to navigate complex market challenges and provide strategic guidance makes him an exceptional addition to our team. We are thrilled to have him join CRE 360 Partners as we continue supporting our clients' success."

In this role, Kevin will oversee a team of analysts dedicated to serving clients in the retail and grocery sectors. He will focus on providing white-glove, high-quality research and consulting to empower landlords, retailers and municipalities with data and insights to make informed decisions and achieve their business goals.

"I'm excited to join the team," said Bissell. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver exceptional value to clients and help them turn market data into strategic advantage."

Focused on solving the complex challenges of the retail real estate industry, CRE 360 Partners delivers expert research, consulting, and transaction representation services. By leveraging data-driven insights and tailored strategies, it empowers clients to enhance site performance, refine market approaches, and drive long-term success.

About CRE 360 Partners

CRE 360 Partners is a premier provider of integrated representation, research and consulting services for the retail real estate industry. The company specializes in helping landlords, retailers and municipalities achieve their growth goals through data-driven insights and customized solutions. By combining industry expertise with advanced analytics, CRE 360 Partners empowers client decisions from site selection through deal completions to maximize outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.cre-360.com

