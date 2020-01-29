NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE-Finance announces a new Express Fix and Flip loan program. The Express Fix and Flip loan program expands CRE-Finance's suite of commercial debt financing products, which specialize in long-term and short-term commercial debt financing in the form of bridge, new construction and permanent financing.



"We are excited to offer an exceptional program to investors in the fix and flip market. Our program offers competitive rates, expedited service and a streamlined process," said Todd Tretsky, Managing Director at CRE-Finance. "This is a natural extension for us due to the industry knowledge and successful track record with our own fix and flip investments."

The Express Fix and Flip loan program offers real estate investors the ability to realize their investment goals and maximize their profits by leveraging quick access to financing through CRE-Finance. Investors can borrow up to 90% of the Purchase Price and 100% of the Renovation Costs with a maximum of a 75% After Market Value. You can be approved in minutes and close in 7-10 days.

CRE-Finance is committed to providing investors solid financing and a simplified process so investors can focus on their investments and profits.

CRE-Finance offers short-term financing for the purchase and rehab of non-owner occupied properties. CRE-Finance's Express Fix and Flip loan program offers the following:

Loan Terms- 12-24 Months

Loan Types- 1st Mortgage, Blanket Mortgages

Property Types- Investor 1-4 unit, condos/multi-family/townhomes

Up to 90% of Purchase Price plus 100% of Renovation Costs (Not to Exceed 75% of ARV)

No Prepayment Penalty

Close in 10-15 days

