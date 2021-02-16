CRE Heavy Hitters Move to Berkeley Capital Advisors

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top investment sales agents, Gary Chou, Aron Cline, and Calvin Short, join Berkeley Capital Advisors (BCA) as Partners specializing in net lease investment sales across the country. The three CRE veterans are set to lead the firm's national expansion as they establish the first West Coast office, slated to open this March in Orange County, CA.

CRE Veterans from Left to Right: Gary Chou, Calvin Short, Aron Cline

The team of heavy hitters comes to Berkeley Capital Advisors from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, where they were involved in the early growth strategy and technology development of the company and played an integral role in the firm's success. With 30 years of industry experience and over 1,300 transactions totaling $3.5 billion closed, Chou, Cline and Short consistently ranked within Matthews' top five producing agents, including earning four consecutive Top Producer designations over a five-year period at the firm. The three have also been featured in Real Estate Forum's Top Retail Brokers, Retail and Net Lease Influencers of the Year, Los Angeles Business Journal's Broker of the Year, and more.

Historically known as one of the top brokerage firms in the Southeast, Berkeley is looking forward to the group leading the firm's national expansion and establishing a dominant West Coast footprint. "For years, BCA has looked to expand to the West Coast, but until now has not found the right group to make the leap," said BCA's Founding Partner, Rob Carter. "The addition of Calvin, Gary and Aron provides Berkeley not only direct access to the West Coast capital our clients are seeking but, more importantly, they are great people with a tremendous track record. We are thrilled to bring this team of top STNL brokers on board to make Berkeley a one-of-a-kind, coast-to-coast boutique investment sales firm."

As some of CRE's best, Gary Chou, Aron Cline and Calvin Short are looking forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading advisory services to their clients, "We are very excited about this opportunity and partnership with Berkeley Capital Advisors. They have an incredibly strong reputation, best-in-class marketing practices, and a proven track record" said the team. "This is a special opportunity to provide even greater value to our clients by leveraging the combination of our extensive capital markets track record and experience in utilizing technology to push marketing and deal execution with BCA's deep industry experience, truly collaborative culture, and focus on quality over quantity. We look forward to working together to create an innovative and highly efficient national investment sales platform."

While focusing on improving and expanding their business lines within the net lease space, including net lease retail, net lease industrial, and net lease medical, the Partners are also looking forward to growing the West Coast footprint and attracting top talent to the new Orange County Office.

For more information, contact [email protected].

