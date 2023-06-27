CRE Tech and Finance Innovator, Robert J. Finlay of Thirty Capital, Releases Beyond the Building

New Book Shows Operators of All Sizes How to Scale by Embracing Innovation in Technology and Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. Finlay, CPM®, an innovating presence in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry over the last 20 years, released a new book, Beyond the Building, published by Greenleaf Book Group Press. The book guides operators in embracing innovation to create an unstoppable brand, robust competitive advantage, and superior value for stakeholders.

Beyond the Building details the specific strategies Finlay leveraged to build an expansive CRE portfolio and an ecosystem of data-driven, efficiency-generating asset management tools and advisory services, including Commercial Defeasance (Defease with Ease), TCAM, IMS, EntityKeeper, Lobby CRE, Thirty Capital, and more.

"I'm honored to share what I've learned over the last several decades, not just from my experience but also from great companies (and people) I've worked with. Entering these challenging times, the reader can utilize these strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities," said Finlay.

The book addresses the meaning and significance of 'innovation,' the power and utility of data, and the leader's role and toolset in guiding an organization to reach its potential in a tech-centric, value-focused future.

Beyond the Building also shares Finlay's story of starting out on Wall Street and transitioning into a fast-growth entrepreneurial career in commercial real estate investment, tech, and finance. The book offers a candid look into everything Finlay learned along the way and how operators, including emerging, midmarket, and corporate firms, can tailor these best practices to their enterprises and teams.

"Rob has put together a great 'leadership road map' for anyone looking to grow and enhance their commercial real estate business," said Joe Lubeck, Founder and CEO, American Landmark Apartments.

The paperback and digital editions are now available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and the hardcover (available for pre-order) and audiobook are scheduled for release later this summer.

Learn more about Beyond the Building and find links to purchase here .

About Robert J. Finlay

Robert J. Finlay, CPM®, is a forward-thinking entrepreneur devoted to building companies that support and advance the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. With expertise in tech-enabled asset management and capital markets services and solutions, Finlay speaks from experience and insight as an active CRE owner, investor, and operator of more than 20 years. He is the Founder and CEO of Thirty Capital, an advisory, investment, and technology firm serving growth-minded operators and investors. Finlay has launched, developed, and sold many CRE tech and finance startups to industry-leading technology and services firms over the last two decades.

