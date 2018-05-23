Creaform Launches Creaform ACADEMIA: Portable 3D Measurement Solutions Designed for Research Lab and Classroom Environments

"With Creaform ACADEMIA, we want to introduce new ways for professors to facilitate the integration of latest metrology tools into classrooms and research labs, while addressing market needs and budgetary constraints," says Daniel Brown, Product Management Director at Creaform. "This initiative builds on industry 4.0-proven technologies and allows us to bring forward important access to industrial 3D scanners to unlock key competence of future engineers and provide versatile new resources to teachers and researchers."

Exclusive access to Creaform's 3D measurement technologies

For teachers seeking to easily integrate 3D scanning into their classroom, Creaform offers the most affordable professional-grade 3D scanner on the market. The ACADEMIA™ 3D scanner is the perfect tool for educating future engineers on the concept of 3D scanning and understanding its applications in engineering.

Also, for demanding research projects where performance is critical, Creaform is offering its complete portfolio of 3D measurement technologies at an accessible price point! Plus, whether or not the focus is teaching or research, users can count on a 5-year, worry-free Creaform ACADEMIA Customer Care Plan.

Creaform ACADEMIA FREE Package

Teachers who are not ready to purchase but are interested in introducing 3D scanning to their students can get free access to a Creaform ACADEMIA software package that includes the following:

50 free software seats for Creaform's reverse engineering and dimensional inspection software

for Creaform's reverse engineering and dimensional inspection software Teaching kits including unlimited access to exclusive presentations , video tutorials , pre-built lab exercises and sample data sets , etc.

, , and , etc. And much more to get a feel of how Creaform can help get them started with 3D scanners!

Download the free brochure to learn more.

Anyone interested in learning how Creaform ACADEMIA can help achieve the highest level of quality teaching or research possible are welcome to register for the webinar or watch the introductory video.

About Creaform

Creaform develops, manufactures, and sells 3D portable measurement technologies and specializes in engineering services. The company offers innovative solutions, such as 3D scanning, reverse engineering, quality control, non-destructive testing, product development, and numerical simulation (FEA/CFD). Its products and services cater to a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, heavy industries, health care, manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, and research and education.

Along with its headquarters and manufacturing operations in Lévis, Québec, Creaform operates innovation centers in Lévis and Grenoble, France, and has direct sales operations in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, China, Japan, Thailand, Korea, and Singapore.

Creaform is a unit of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies, a division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, with annual sales of $4.3 billion.

creaform3d.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creaform-launches-creaform-academia-portable-3d-measurement-solutions-designed-for-research-lab-and-classroom-environments-300653214.html

SOURCE Creaform

Related Links

http://www.creaform3d.com

