CREAL Announces Commercial Availability of Light Field Augmented Reality Hardware/Software Solution by Early 2024, Achieved with $18M in Funding to Date

Under Development for 6 years, Light Field Micro-Display Technology Enables Correct Depth Perception and Finally Eliminating Eyestrain Using a Simple Film Applied to Any Prescription or Standard Lens; Current Investors Include Swisscom Ventures, Verve Ventures and DAA Capital Partners, New Round Opening Soon

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – CREAL S.A. - an innovator in light field micro-display technology - today announced commercial availability by early 2024 of its patent-protected AR display technology stack, which enables OEM/ODMs to develop AR glasses that uniquely provide correct depth perception to users.

Light field is very different from the standard 'flat' images provided by current displays on the market. Light field-based content has real-world depth, even if viewed by a single eye and CREAL has developed a patented AR light field micro-display technology stack combining licensable hardware and software. Unlike current 3D displays which present two flat-screen images each to one eye, light field recreates the light rays as they exist in the real world, creating an incredibly realistic image with true depth and top quality.

CREAL's light field technology is used with a combiner (no waveguides needed), a simple-to-apply thin holographic film laminated onto a standard or prescription lens. CREAL's light field display technology also removes the main sources of eye-strain, eye-fatigue, and nausea that are so commonly experienced with AR and VR headsets today. Several leading AR glasses and headset ODM's are currently evaluating CREAL technology for their next-generation designs, expected to become commercially available in 2024.

AR headsets available on the market today can't display close-up content painlessly due to the so-called 'vergence accommodation conflict' as well as focal rivalry, known visual problems endemic to the entire AR and VR market. As a result, all AR content is recommended by the headset makers to be displayed at a distance significantly distant from the user's eyes, which is totally antithetical to real-world viewing. Our eyes evolved with the ability to focus to less than 20 cm for that very reason.

CREAL is based in the Swiss tech innovation hub of Lausanne, with a technical team from cutting-edge projects at CERN, EPFL, Intel and Magic Leap. CREAL has been developing its unique and innovative technology since November of 2017 and has shared engineering updates for the past several years to customers. The company has now raised a total aggregate funding of $18M US, with a team of 30 people worldwide. Participating VC firms include Swisscom Ventures, Verve Ventures and DAA Capital Partners. CREAL is now opening up a new round of funding for interested worldwide capital funds.

"By enabling continuous focus from up-close to infinity - matching the real world depth perceived by users - CREAL enables a natural and healthy visual experience with no substantial trade-offs regarding image quality, computational requirements or system architecture (unlike competing solutions)." said Dr. Tomas Sluka, co-founder and CEO of CREAL.

About CREAL:

CREAL S.A. is a highly innovative display technology startup based in the Swiss tech innovation hub of Lausanne, with a technical team drawn from cutting-edge projects at Intel, Magic Leap, CERN and EPFL. CREAL has developed a patented AR (Augmented Reality) light field micro-display technology stack, enabling a pair of glasses to uniquely project images into the eye providing correct depth perception. By enabling continuous focus, from up-close to infinity, to match the real world depth, CREAL enables a much-needed natural and healthy visual experience with no trade-off on image quality, computational requirements or system architecture. Available for licensing and capable of being manufactured at scale, learn more at www.creal.com .

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are property of their respective owners and are recognized

SOURCE Creal SA