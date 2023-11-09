Creality 3D Printers Available US Nationwide at Best Buy Online Now

RICHFIELD, Minn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a well-known global 3D printer brand, has reached a business cooperation with Best Buy in the United States. As Black Friday approaches, Creality's best-selling brand products are now available on Best Buy online mall. Buy now to get first-hand discounted prices.

K1 Series 3D Printer

Creality's FDM flagship K1 series, including K1 and K1 Max, is a professional-grade CoreXY 3D printer lineup that boasts a printing speed up to 600mm/s. K1 Max features AI elements like a camera and LiDAR for automated monitoring and print process optimization with a build volume of up to 300*300*300 mm. Data from the Creality Lab shows that K1 series ramps up to the top speed 600mm/s in only 0.03s at an acceleration of 20000mm/s2, and printing a 3DBenchy only costs 13 minutes, 12 times faster than the average.

Ender-3 V3 SE

Designed for users of all levels, the Ender-3 V3 SE offers hassle-free 3D printing. With a compact design, dual Z-axis stability, automatic bed leveling, and simplified assembly, it ensures a smooth experience. Equipped with Creality Print and a direct extruder, it handles various materials, making it versatile and affordable at just $199.

Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, is proud to reach a business cooperation with Best Buy in the United States. More Creality printers are coming up on Best Buy. 

Over the past nine years, Creality has revolutionized the 3D printing industry with its cutting-edge technology and innovative products such as the K1 series and Ender-3 series FDM printers, expanding its footprints to more than 100 countries and regions, and favored by more than 3.5 million users worldwide.

