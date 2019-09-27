Creality 3D upgrades classic desktop 3D printer CR-10 to V2 version

The old version CR-10 released in 2016 has got numerous honors in the past three years: In 2017, listed as world number 2 hot-selling printer, with an astonishing 1011% month sales growth (according to 3D Printing Trends Report from 3D Hubs). Shortly afterwards, It was included into model setting of most widely used slice software Cura. In the fourth quarter of 2017, CR-10 was rated as one of the best Desktop 3D printers. Then it was selected as Best Value for Money 3D printer for its big modeling size and easy assembling in 2018 (3D Printer Guides from 3D Hubs). Up to now, the most popular video of CR-10 received over 3,860,000 views on the RCLifeOn channel.

After three-year of wide popularity for the CR-10, Creality 3D unveiled an upgraded version CR-10 V2 on 27, September. Compared to the old version, this upgraded version enables more reliable printing by better material and technology, meanwhile it provides several upgradable accessories for makers and 3d printing hobbyists to DIY themselves.

Better materials for more reliable printing

The new nozzle with dual port cooling fans could dissipate heat evenly and quicker, resulting in less filament blockage and increases the machine's precision. The silent motherboard with a TMC 2208 ultra-mute drive operates the printer to a level of under 50 dB. Users will be hassle-free to work and rest in the printing room. Another small but useful feature is the new all-metal extruding unit, which is wear-resisting and allows for a stable feeding of filament. 350W 24V Mean Well power raises the temperature rapidly, and maintains high temperature consistently at the same time. By adding a diagonal member to make the shape as a rigid triangle, the Z-axis will has less vibration and gives users a solid stable work platform.

Optional accessories for DIY Upgradeable

Most FDM 3D printers are equipped with a Bowden extruder. Aside from the reliable Bowden extruder, CR-10 V2 offers a second choice: a Titan Aero direct extruding unit. What is the benefit of a Titan direct extruder? When printing flexible or abrasive materials like TPU, it is hard to spit it out through the long tubes when using a Bowden extruder. However, the lightweight and powerful Titan extruder, with its short distance to the nozzle, can push filament faster for reliable printing. Simultaneously, CR-10 V2 provides an optional BL-Touch auto leveling sensor. It makes 3D printing more fun and precise for enthusiastic 3D printing fans. With BL-TOUCH, users can always adjust the parameters accurately to get the best printing results.

For more information about the features, please view the below video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjTZwefpBlQ

About Creality

Creality has accumulated more than 5 years of experience in 3D printer research, production, and trading since its establishment in 2014. Our factory, certificated with BSCI and ISO, covers an area of 20,000 square meters, achieving an annual production capacity of over 500,000 pieces. Consisting of professional researchers and skilled engineers, our R&D team has been constantly striving for quality and excellence. Our products all certified CE, FCC, ROHS, have exported to more than 80 countries including but not limited to France, USA, Australia, Russia, Britain, Germany, Singapore, Egypt, and India, bringing convenience to all walks of life. More information on the company is available at http://www.creality.com

