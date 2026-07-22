Creality Pika Pocket-Sized AI 3D Scanner Is Now on Sale at $699

The 260 g dual-light scanner pairs a 7-line parallel blue laser with NIR structured light, AI-assisted post-processing, and Gaussian Splatting output --- bringing marker-free 3D capture to phones and PCs.

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality today announced that Creality Pika, the pocket-sized AI-powered portable 3D scanner it unveiled at its 12th Anniversary "AI Ecosystem" launch event, is now on sale at the Creality official store with a 10% launch discount off its $699 retail price.

Creality Pika, a pocket-sized AI 3D scanner

At 260 g and 100 × 60 × 35 mm, Pika is small enough to carry and use anywhere --- no tripod, no fixed workstation, and no PC required for mobile scanning. It is built for makers, 3D printing users, model and figurine creators, designers, classrooms, and light professional workflows, where the distance between a real object and a usable 3D model has traditionally been measured in setup time.

Pocket-Sized Portability: Scan Anywhere, Anytime

Pika carries a 3-inch touchscreen for real-time scan monitoring and on-device confirmation, Wi-Fi 6 and USB 3.0 connectivity, and two removable 3,350 mAh batteries --- so a session continues with a battery swap rather than a hunt for a power outlet. It works with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, supporting phone-based mobile scanning as well as wired and wireless PC workflows.

Small Yet Powerful: Dual-Light Capture in One Housing

Two optical systems share one body. The 7-line parallel blue laser resolves fine detail and complex contours on small objects, with accuracy of up to 0.03 mm and a minimum scan volume of 10 × 10 × 10 mm in blue laser mode (and 50 × 50 × 50 mm in NIR structured light mode). NIR structured light handles people, medium and large objects, and full-color capture, with accuracy of up to 0.1 mm and a working distance out to 1,000 mm. Pika also scans black and metallic surfaces without scanning spray, removing a preparation step that has long slowed real-world capture.

AI-Powered Simplicity: Scan with Ease

Marker-free line-laser alignment reduces marker-placement prep. Built on a global shutter with intelligent stabilization and infrared single-frame 3D imaging, Pika holds tracking while the operator moves, reaching up to 110 FPS in PC line-laser mode and up to 40 FPS on a phone in line-laser mode. In CrealityScan, AI Re-texturing, AI hole filling, and AI human-body completion cut the manual cleanup between a scan and a printable model --- the body-completion algorithm generates a full-body model from a face scan plus body photos.

All-Scenario Adaptability: Scan Reliably Anytime, Anywhere

Built-in optical filters keep capture stable outdoors: the blue laser operates in ambient light up to 110,000 lux, and NIR structured light up to 80,000 lux with the filter fitted. The laser is Class I (eye-safe), and the operating range is −10 °C to 40 °C.

Gaussian Splatting: From Scan to Creation

Beyond meshes, Pika supports Gaussian Splatting content generation, reproducing an object's texture, color, and spatial detail more realistically than conventional texture mapping --- useful for display, portfolio, and social sharing as well as archival capture. Scans export to STL, OBJ, PLY, and ASC for mainstream 3D printing and modeling pipelines, and CrealityScan continues to receive OTA updates.

Price and Availability

Creality Pika is available from July 22, 2026 at $699, with a 10% launch discount available for 20 days only. For more information, please visit the Creality Pika (US) and Creality Pika (DE).

Due to limited quantities, Creality Pika is offered on a strictly first-come, first-served basis. Order yours today before supplies run out.

Join the Pika Community for updates, tips, and exclusive perks.

About Creality

Creality is a global 3D printing and digital fabrication brand offering 3D printers, scanners, laser engravers, software, and creative tools for makers, educators, professionals, and everyday creators. Through its expanding hardware and software ecosystem, Creality aims to make digital creation more accessible from capture to design and production.

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Creality

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SOURCE CREALITY 3D