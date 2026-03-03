Creality Sermoon P1 Redefines What a Professional 3D Scanner Can Be

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality today announced the global availability of Sermoon P1 , a professional handheld 3D scanner designed to deliver industrial-grade capabilities at an accessible price.

By combining true standalone operation with advanced multi-mode laser scanning, Sermoon P1 sets a new benchmark for what professionals can expect from a handheld 3D scanner.

Creality Sermoon P1 handheld 3D scanner

Sermoon P1 is now available worldwide.

For years, professional 3D scanning has required expensive hardware, complex workflows, and powerful external computers. Sermoon P1 changes that by bringing advanced scanning performance into a more compact, efficient, and affordable form—built for engineers, automotive workshops, and professional studios.

True Standalone Performance for Professional Workflows

Sermoon P1 is a true standalone professional 3D scanner, powered by a Qualcomm 8-core processor, 24GB RAM, and 256GB high-speed storage.

Scanning, data processing, and model preview are performed directly on the device via a 6-inch HD touchscreen, eliminating the need for a high-end PC and significantly simplifying daily professional workflows.

Multi-Mode Laser Matrix for Complex Professional Scenarios

Sermoon P1 features a 22 + 7 + 1 multi-mode blue laser matrix, combined with an innovative four-lens NIR structured light system, enabling accurate scanning across a wide range of professional applications.

Single-Line Blue Laser – Deep Hole Scanning

Designed for capturing 3D data in deep holes, narrow gaps, and recessed structures .





Designed for capturing 3D data in . 7 Parallel-Line Blue Laser – Fine Detail Scanning

Enables high-resolution surface capture for intricate features and complex geometries.





Enables for intricate features and complex geometries. 22 Cross-Line Blue Laser – Fast Large-Part Scanning

Optimized for high-speed capture of overall geometry and dimensions.





Optimized for of overall geometry and dimensions. NIR Markerless Scanning – Large Objects & Human Body

Allows fast, marker-free scanning of large objects and the human body, ideal for efficient medium-to-large-scale modeling.

Professional Accuracy You Can Rely On

With up to 0.02 mm accuracy, Sermoon P1 delivers stable, repeatable results suitable for professional reverse engineering, inspection, and design workflows.

High-Speed Data Transmission with Wi-Fi 7

Equipped with next-generation Wi-Fi 7, Sermoon P1 enables ultra-fast, low-latency data transmission when connected to a PC. Compare to Wifi 6 that gives you 9.6 Gbps, Wifi 7 tri-band connection give you 46 Gbps.

Large scan datasets can be transferred smoothly and efficiently, reducing waiting time during data processing, inspection, and design—and helping professionals move seamlessly from scanning to downstream applications.

Integrated, Portable Design for On-Site Reverse Engineering

Designed as a true all-in-one professional 3D scanner, Sermoon P1 features a compact, integrated form factor that allows users to work anytime, anywhere. You can switch seamlessly between Standalone, Wired PC, and Wireless PC modes - adapt easily to any scanning environment or workflow.

Without the need for external computing hardware, cables, or fixed workstations, professionals can easily carry Sermoon P1 to workshops, job sites, or field locations—making on-site reverse engineering and inspection faster, more flexible, and more efficient.

Sermoon P1 is Designed for Continuous Professional Use

With dual swappable batteries, fast charging, and an integrated all-in-one design, Sermoon P1 is built for long, uninterrupted professional scanning sessions, whether in the workshop or on site.

Seamless Integration into Professional Software Ecosystems

Sermoon P1 integrates smoothly with mainstream professional software for reverse engineering, inspection, and design, ensuring a seamless workflow from scanning to modeling and manufacturing.

Scan data can be easily imported into mainstream reverse engineering, inspection, and design software such as QuichSurface and Geomagic Design X, streamlining workflows.

Sermoon P1 is Now Available Worldwide

Sermoon P1 is now available globally, offering professionals a new level of freedom and efficiency in 3D scanning.

Sermoon P1 is built for professionals who demand industrial-level results—without industrial-level complexity.

Learn more and purchase now at Creality's official store

Join the Sermoon Community for the latest P1 updates and real user feedback.

Discuss, share scans, and get early tips: https://bit.ly/3TTTGeP

Contact info: Sherry, [email protected]

SOURCE Creality Co., Ltd.