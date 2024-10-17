Creality ShareFest 2024: Another Celebration of Community and Inspiration in Chicago

Exciting Product Announcements

Chicago ShareFest commenced at 1:30 PM on October 12, fostering a relaxed and engaging environment for networking. Creality shed light on the innovative K2 Plus Combo, inviting attendees to experience its multi-color printing capabilities firsthand. Additionally, the Falcon 2 Pro 40W laser engraver and the CR-Scan Otter and Raptor X scanners were showcased, highlighting Creality's dedication to advancing user experiences in the ecosystem of 3D printing and its ongoing mission to provide creators with cutting-edge tools to enhance their projects.

Creality in Education

The event went on to unveil a donation ceremony featuring Mr. Schmidt from Taft High School who was recently highlighted in a Creality User Story on YouTube. Creality proudly announced the donation of 11 new 3D printers, a laser engraver, and a lot of materials to support the School's robotics team. Mr. Schmidt not only shared the team's achievements in the FIRST Robotics Competition but also emphasized the crucial role that 3D printing plays in STEM education.

Following recent collaborations between Creality and STEM clubs at Purdue University, representatives from the Humanoid Robot Club and 3D Printing Club from the University attended the Chicago ShareFest and told how 3DP shapes their projects. This segment of the event underscored Creality's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and enriching the community's understanding of technology's role in learning.

Brand Ambassador Program Launch

The event also marked the launch of Creality's Brand Friend program, where Charisse Laverdiere was officially welcomed as a Creality Brand Friend and expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with the company to enhance the 3D printing community. As a Brand Friend, users will have the unique opportunity to be among the first to test new products and receive exclusive invitations to events. Additionally, they are hopeful of gaining access to technical and financial support for their projects, empowering them to make significant strides in the field.

With the Brand Friend program designed to empower users and foster deeper connections within the growing 3DP network, the Brand Friends will be building a comprehensive 3D printing knowledge base, participating in product development, and engaging in community-building initiatives.

Inspiring Guest Speaker

The event also featured a focus on Dylan O'Connell, who captivated the audience with his story of becoming a content creator and cosplayer. He recalled how the Ender-3 printer opened doors for millions of makers, highlighting its accessibility and impact. O'Connell also discussed his experiences with large-format printing, specifically using the K1 Max for impressive projects. Sharing his views on the evolution of 3DP, he expressed excitement for future Creality products that will simplify the prop-making process, inspiring attendees to push their creative boundaries.

Model Competition

Continuing a popular tradition, the Chicago ShareFest featured an online + onsite model competition, allowing participants to showcase their 3D prints. Attendees voted anonymously for their favorite entries, with the winner taking home the first K2 Plus Combo in the U.S. This initiative not only underlined the creativity within the community but also reinforced Creality's mission to inspire collaboration and engagement among makers.

A Memorable Closing

As the event came to a close, participants gathered for photos, celebrating a day filled with knowledge sharing and community bonding. Attendees enjoyed delicious food while exchanging stories about their 3D printing journeys, embodying the event's goal of fostering connections within the Creality family and the wider 3D printing and maker communities.

Larry, Creality's Head for the North America market, shared his reflections at the end of the event, stating, "It's truly inspiring to witness such a passionate community come together again. The creativity and innovation displayed today highlight the incredible potential of 3D printing. We at Creality are committed to supporting each of you on your creative journeys, and we look forward to seeing how you will shape the future of this exciting technology, as much as we do to welcoming even more makers into its vibrant community. Together, we can keep pushing the boundaries and create a lasting impact in the world of 3D printing."

