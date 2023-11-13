Creality Shines at Formnext 2023: Pressing ahead with a Commitment to 3D Printing Excellence

Creality has been a consistent participant in Formnext for several years. Each year, Creality introduces groundbreaking products designed to empower professionals and enthusiasts, and this year was no exception.

Dive into the Bewildering Array of Products

Creality presented an impressive lineup of 3D printing innovations at Formnext 2023, spanning personal and enterprise use, and reaffirming its commitment to revolutionizing the industry and empowering makers.

Creality Flagship: K1 Series – Now the Licensed 3D Printer of FC Bayern Munich

In collaboration with FC Bayern Munich, Creality's K1 series became the licensed 3D printer of FC Bayern in Europe. With the series featuring a rapid 600mm/s printing speed, nimble Core XY design, and lightweight printhead, the K1 Max offers a generous 300x300x300mm build volume, ideal for rapid prototyping. Equipped with an AI camera for real-time monitoring and error alerts, along with integrated AI LiDAR technology, it ensures enhanced performance and precision.

Innovating for the Extraordinary and Elevating Personal 3D Printing: Ender-3 V3 Line and HALOT-MAGE Series

Innovated from Creality's Ender family, the Ender-3 V3 features a CoreXZ structure for swift and efficient printing, a lightweight motion assembly, precise Z-axis, and dual-axis parallelism. Achieving an impressive print speed of up to 600mm/s, it boasts a robust one-piece die-cast all-metal body and integrates the smart Creality OS with a user-friendly 4.3-inch IPS touchscreen.

The Ender-3 V3 KE, another Ender newcomer, also simplifies 3D printing with Creality OS, an agile motion system, and a maximum printing speed of 500mm/s.

The HALOT-MAGE PRO, powered by Creality OS, redefines personal resin printing with a rapid 170mm/s printing speed. Its "Dynax" motion system allows swift layer changes, with HALOT BOX enhancing support structures. For smart and creative personal resin printing, the HALOT-MAGE offers an affordable alternative still with a 10.3-inch 8K LCD screen and air purification system.

Large Formats for Industrial Applications: Sermoon D3 Pro and CR-M4

Creality's Sermoon D3 Pro empowers industrial users with independent dual extrusion and high-temperature printing, with Creality Cloud integration enabling remote control and secure printing environment. The CR-M4, with a build volume of 450x450x470mm, caters to applications from life-size models to small-batch production.

Ecosystem Marvels: Powering Laser Engraving and 3D Scanning

The Creality Falcon2 40W laser engraver, the most powerful in Creality's lineup, features Dynamic Spot Size Adjustment and cuts through 20mm wood board and 0.15mm stainless steel at speed up to 25000mm/min. The CR-Scan Ferret Pro, an advanced 3D scanner with high-speed WiFi 6 and single-frame 3D imaging, excels at scanning dark or metallic surfaces without spray.

Creality's Commitment to the European Market and Global Community

Formnext 2023 witnessed a multitude of key partners, media representatives, influencers, and users visiting Creality's booth. Fred LIU, Co-founder and Executive Director of Creality, received an interview from leading media outlet All3DP to delve into Creality's future.

In closing, LIU reiterated Creality's dedication to the European market: "Europe is where innovation and excellence thrive. Our vision is to push the boundaries of what is possible in 3D printing, and our commitment to this vision is unwavering. With Formnext 2023 being an unequivocal success, we are excited to continue our journey with the global 3D printing community. As we leave the event, we express our heartfelt appreciation to all who joined us in this extraordinary adventure."

