Creality Shines at Formnext 2024, Showcasing K2 Plus, New CoreXY Model and Accessories

Creality presented a comprehensive lineup of products that reflect its dedication to meeting the needs of both hobbyists and professionals. The showcase included the flagship K Series, recent and upcoming gantry models, cutting-edge industrial solutions from its PioCreat arm, and innovative ecosystem products.

K2 Plus Combo Boosting Creality's Flagship Series

The K2 Plus Combo stands out as a groundbreaking addition to the K1 Series in Creality's flagship lineup, featuring a generous build volume of 350mm³. This model leverages the comprehensive Creality Filament System (CFS), enabling high-speed multi-filament 3D printing with support for stunning 16-color outputs. Key features include RFID-enabled automatic filament identification and an intuitive automatic loading and unloading system, ensuring seamless operation. With precision engineering, active chamber heating, and powered by Creality OS and Edge AI technology, the K2 Plus delivers unmatched print quality and intelligent monitoring.

DIY at the Heart of Creality

Debuting at Formnext, the Ender-5 Max, designed for professional use, features a rigid all-metal frame, 36-point auto bed leveling, and an enormous build volume of 400mm³. With industry-leading speeds of up to 700mm/s, it's tailored for print farms with multi-printer management capabilities.

The Ender-3 V3 Plus introduces a spacious 300x300x330mm build area with an advanced CoreXZ structure, facilitating faster prints and superior quality. Its next-generation extrusion system and efficient cooling allow for a wide range of filament compatibility. Features like automatic bed leveling and a user-friendly touchscreen make it ideal for all users. The compact version of the V3 Plus, the Ender-3 V3 features dual motors for enhanced speeds and a powerful cooling system, achieving speeds of up to 600mm/s while maintaining excellent print quality.

Both the Ender-3 V3 Plus and Ender-3 V3 will soon be integrating Co Print component for multi-filament printing.

Halot-Mage S: Riding the Wave of Resin Printing

A top-of-the-line resin printer, the Halot-Mage S boasts a 10.1" 14K mono LCD, delivering exceptional precision and print speeds of up to 150mm/h. The uniform integral light source ensures sharp prints, while Smart HALOT OS allows for remote printing capabilities.

Upgrading the Ecosystem

With features like materials auto recognition, a pre-set camera for easy operation, and compact design, the Falcon A1 guarantees 100% success with no assembly required. It's safe for home use and operates at speeds up to 600mm/s.

The pinnacle of Creality's scanning technology, Creality RaptorX features 34 blue cross-laser lines and achieves scanning precision of up to 0.02 mm, capable of handling objects from 5 to 4000 mm in size. Its modular design and compatibility with a wireless handle enhance portability, making it an ideal tool for professionals.

Creality also highlighted a variety of new materials that enhance the capabilities of its 3D printing solutions. The array of advanced filaments include high-speed Rainbow PLA designed for vibrant, multi-color prints, with excellent mechanical properties, Hyper PETG which offers high impact strength, transparency, and chemical resistance making it ideal for outdoor models, and PPA-CF, a high-temperature nylon filament reinforced with carbon fibers intended for strength and minimal warping and suitable for industrial applications, as well as Soleyin PLA, a vibrant, high-speed PLA filament that is safe and environmentally friendly.

Apart from filaments, innovative resins were also presented, featuring high-performance and high-compatibility Halot Rigid Resin, Plant-Based Resin which is eco-friendly and easy-to-clean, and versatile ABS-Like Resin 2.0, combining fast speed and high toughness, as well as low-odor, high-precision Water Wash Resin 2.0.

Industrial Solutions – PioCreat

Creality's industrial arm, PioCreat, showcased innovations tailored for the dental industry and large-scale applications. The DJ89 PLUS resin printer features an integral light source for 90% light uniformity, an 8K 10.3" LCD, and automatic feeding for precise production. The G12 FGF Pellet 3D Printer offers large-format capabilities with a build volume of 1200×1000×1000mm, making it perfect for molds and prototypes. The G5Ultra, with a 500×500×400mm build volume, uses cost-effective thermoplastic pellet feedstock, ideal for educational and research purposes.

Engaging Attendees and Partners

Creality's presence at Formnext also featured an interactive "Life is Colorful, Just Like You" social media campaign, where attendees experienced Creality products firsthand and received vibrant 3D-printed souvenirs. Interacting with multiple brands, Creality also has put its full range of models out across the fair, with the E3V3, K1C, K1 Max and K2 Plus being seen at the booths of Sunlu, Kexcelled, Keli, Basf and eSUN.

Besides collaborating with influencers for live streaming to enhance outreach and engagement with the audience, Creality received interviews with media representatives from All3DP and 3Dnatives, sharing the company's commitment to the community and outlook into the future.

Commitment to the Global Market

In his closing statement, Mr. TANG Jingke, Co-founder of Creality, underscored the company's strong commitment to the European market, emphasizing Creality's growing presence and focus on fostering innovation within the region. "Our participation at Formnext highlights not only our dedication to advancing 3D printing technology but also our deepened engagement with Europe's vibrant manufacturing and technology sectors. We are excited to strengthen our partnerships across the wider world and continue contributing to the region's leadership in 3D printing innovation. As we expand our offerings, we look forward to building closer collaborations with the global community and driving the future of 3D printing together."

