Crealytics Releases Q1 2024 Sponsored Products Benchmarks Report Unveiling Trends, Opportunities, and Strategies for Retail Media Success

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crealytics, a leading adtech firm in the retail media industry, today announced the webinar release of its highly anticipated report "Unveiling the 2024 Sponsored Products Benchmarks: A Roadmap to Retail Media Success". The comprehensive analysis provides an in-depth look at the current state of sponsored products advertising and reveals key trends, opportunities, and winning strategies for brands and retailers.

Crealytics will host a live webinar in partnership with AdExchanger on Wednesday, April 3 at 12pm ET to unveil the complete findings of the report. The webinar will feature Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Founder of Crealytics and Mark Burton, Head of Product for Retail Media at Crealytics, who will discuss how brands and retailers can apply these insights to drive retail media success.

Highlights from the Q1 2024 report include:

How retailers are leveraging sponsored product ads to boost their private label brands

A breakdown of ad inventory and placement trends across top retail media networks

Gaps and opportunities for advertisers and retail media networks by product category

Insights into which brands are partnering with which retailers for maximum impact

"Retail media is rapidly evolving, and our latest benchmarks report arms brands and retailers with the critical data and insights needed to succeed in this dynamic space," said Mark Burton, Head of Product, Retail Media of Crealytics. "By analyzing thousands of sponsored products searches across the top retail media networks, we've identified the key trends and opportunities that will shape the industry in 2024 and beyond."

About Crealytics

The world's leading retailers use Crealytics' retail media and performance marketing solutions to conquer the modern digital advertising landscape. With an approach based on measurement, incrementality, and data activation, Crealytics' advanced technologies and agency services drive revenue for more than 60 of the world's largest eCommerce brands, including ASOS, Foot Locker, and Urban Outfitters. Crealytics' diverse, inclusive work environment includes over 200 international employees who work remotely and from worldwide offices, including New York, Berlin, London, and Mumbai. For more information, please visit crealytics.com.

