CREAM - 'GOODBYE TOUR - LIVE AT THE FORUM 1968'

With Cream, Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton, set the template for not only the 'supergroup' but also the "power trio," with their innate musical talent and brilliance. Only coming together as Cream in July 1966, they shone briefly but blindingly bright throughout two trailblazing years.

"Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together….. any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time. So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever…. And we did….just going for the moon every time we played."

Eric Clapton

Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Introduction by Buddy Miles

2. White Room

3. Politician

4. I'm So Glad

Side 2

1. Sitting On Top Of The World

2. Crossroads

3. Sunshine Of Your Love

Side 3

1. Traintime

2. Toad

Side 4

1. Spoonful

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

