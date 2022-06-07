Creamers Market is expected to see growth at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Dairy cream is a milk product that is fluid. It is relatively high in fat and is a type of emulsion of fat-in-skimmed milk procured by physical separation from milk. Creams with a higher fat content have a richer texture and are less likely to curdle when used in cooking. Dairy cream is the very first by-product of milk, and a simple and quick extraction method makes it available in large volumes. Dairy cream has a wide range of applications in the food and beverage, foodservice, and household sectors. It is widely used in processed food, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, confectionery, and ice cream products.

Customer inclination is rising for creamers that are clean label, organic, non-GMO, or kosher.

Lactose is the primary element in conventional dairy creamers, which are used in the preparation of beverages. Non-dairy creamers are lactose-free and perceived as a substitute for dairy products such as milk or fresh cream. Non-dairy creamers can be used in several ways, including as a staple component for those who are lactose intolerant and for vegetarians who choose plant-based products over animal-derived products. Vegetable oil is the primary ingredient in non-dairy creamers, and have a similar flavor and feel to dairy products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The East Asia and Europe markets for creamers are anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 4.9% and 2.8%, respectively, through 2032.

and markets for creamers are anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 4.9% and 2.8%, respectively, through 2032. Market share of South Asia & Pacific is 22.1% in 2022.

& Pacific is 22.1% in 2022. The Middle East and Africa creamers market is currently pegged at 32,885 MT.

and creamers market is currently pegged at 32,885 MT. Beverage mix sales of creamers are increasing as the beverage sector grows at a healthy rate worldwide. Foodservice sales in North America and Europe hold market shares of 32.6% and 27.6%, respectively, in 2022.

and hold market shares of 32.6% and 27.6%, respectively, in 2022. The organic creamers market is expanding, particularly in North America and Europe , as an increasing number of consumers demand products with natural and authentic ingredients.

and , as an increasing number of consumers demand products with natural and authentic ingredients. Growing popularity of the café and coffee culture is driving demand for creamers in coffee shops in the developing market and South Asia & Pacific.

& Pacific. The European population represents a sizeable chunk of consumers for dairy and creamers products. These customers are becoming more interested in organic and clean label products. As a result, the Europe organic creamers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2032.

"Consumers in developed economies are seeking products with low-sugar, low-fat, and clean label characteristics. Focusing on the creation of low-fat dairy creamers could result in significant earnings for manufacturers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of creamers are focused on increasing their organic products offerings through collaborations, partnerships, and sponsoring dairy farmers. Many market players are providing essential equipment and help to dairy farmers to produce high quantity of organic milk and increase their organic milk collection.

In January 2021 , Fonterra Co-Operative Group introduced Milk Phospholipids in the United States . These milk phospholipids are strong in healthy whey protein, which aids in muscle building and recovery, and low in lactose and sugar content.

, Fonterra Co-Operative Group introduced Milk Phospholipids in . These milk phospholipids are strong in healthy whey protein, which aids in muscle building and recovery, and low in lactose and sugar content. In June 2019 , Meadow Foods Ltd. successfully acquired Nijjar Dairies Ltd (Freshways) for packed milk and cream processing. This acquisition will aid in the company's operations of supplying packed cream and milk to consumers across the U.K.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global creamers market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the creamers market based on source ( dairy cream, non-dairy cream), nature (organic and conventional), distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), and end-use (processed food, dairy dessert & beverages, retail/household, beverage mixes, foodservice, and others) across six regions.

