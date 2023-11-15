CREAMETTE INVITES FANS TO JOIN PASTA COOKING CHALLENGE DESIGNED TO CELEBRATE CREATIVITY AND PRESERVE BELOVED PASTA RECIPES

Leading pasta brand stirs up holiday excitement and inventiveness with free pasta and one-of-a-kind "Recipe Sweaters" to be crafted just in time for family gatherings and gift exchange parties

OAKBROOK, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all home cooks! This holiday season, Creamette, the beloved dry pasta brand known for inspiring mealtime masterpieces every day, will give pasta lovers many reasons to celebrate. In the spirit of getting more people in the kitchen, the brand is combining two favorite holiday traditions — family recipes and festive sweaters — and offering 100 lucky fans who submit their favorite holiday recipe, featuring a pasta variety of their choice, a chance to win a year's supply of Creamette. What's more, each winner will also take home a one-of-a-kind, heirloom sweater—to be designed by real-life grandmas, embroidered with their favorite recipe and timed perfectly for gifting or wearing at this season's many events. According to Michael Baughman, Brand Director, General Manager, "Creamette was one of the first brands to ever put a recipe on a box of pasta and THE VERY FIRST to ever put recipes on a sweater!"

Creamette hand-embroidered holiday recipe sweater.
The holiday campaign embodies the brand's love of creativity in the kitchen and is Creamette's way of helping prevent cherished family recipes from getting lost, while providing an enduring and memorable gift that will be treasured for generations to come.

"For many people, the holidays are a time to honor loved ones by preparing and sharing family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation," adds Baughman. "We recognize the important role food plays in these much-loved traditions and want to not only celebrate alongside our loyal fans but also be part of new ones. Our goal is to bring more fun and joy to the mix and remind folks to cherish these special times in the kitchen."  

Internet-famous grandma, Barbara "Babs" Costello of "Brunch with Babs" posted her favorite recipe for Baked Penne and is encouraging her TikTok fans to join in on the fun to immortalize their loved ones' favorite dishes.

"Anyone who loves being in the kitchen will appreciate Creamette's gesture and wear their family's recipe sweater with pride!" says Costello. "As someone who loves sharing recipes, I can't wait to see what everyone comes up with."

Got a Pasta Recipe? Here's How to Enter 
To register, interested fans are invited to share their favorite family pasta recipe at recipesweater.com now through November 29. One hundred lucky winners will be randomly selected to win a year's supply of Creamette pasta and a custom recipe sweater that spotlights their favorite pasta dish and features a QR code patch that links to the recipe.

For more information on the contest, visit recipesweater.com, or to learn more about the Creamette brand and its products, go to www.creamette.com.

About Creamette
Winland Foods produces a wide range of food and beverage products specializing in items such as pasta, sauces, dressings, pita chips, dry baking ingredients, jellies and more. Our product offerings range from consumer-loved brands to custom private label solutions across retail and food away from home channels. As part of Winland Foods' branded pasta portfolio, Creamette is a beloved dry pasta brand known for inspiring delicious mealtimes every day. A kitchen staple since the late 1890s, the brand continues to inspire creativity in the kitchen with a wide selection of perfectly textured pastas. Creamette is available at many grocery and mass retailers. For more information, visit www.winlandfoods.com or www.creamette.com.

