Creamistry Announces Festive, Sweet Potato Pie Inspired Holiday Offering

Popular liquid nitrogen ice cream concept debuts a new winter offering inspired by a Southern classic

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen treats, has launched a new Sweet Potato ice cream alongside a Sweet Potato Pie Creation, both featuring sweet potatoes with brown sugar, and a hint of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. They are now available at all Creamistry Locations.

Creamistry's new Sweet Potato Pie Creation features layers of made-to-order sweet potato ice cream, graham cracker crumbles, roasted pecans, and a drizzle or praline sauce. Now available at all Creamistry locations for a limited time.

"Our new Sweet Potato ice cream and Signature Creation are made with real sweet potatoes subtly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla," said VP of Operations, Joe Han. "It's our take on a traditional holiday dessert perfect for after holiday dinners or throughout the winter season."

Customers can customize their Sweet Potato ice cream with their favorite mix-ins, toppings, and sauces or op for the Signature Sweet Potato Pie Creation. The Sweet Potato Pie Creation takes inspiration from a holiday classic featuring graham cracker crumbles, roasted pecans, and a drizzle of praline sauce made in-house.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet), and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a rich and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 20+ flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

