Creamistry Announces Holiday Menu Items

"We're excited to kick off the holiday season with our customers," said Founder and CEO, Jay Yim. "We love to put our own twist on the classic holiday desserts that everyone knows and loves. Creamistry strives to continue pushing the envelope and our holiday menu items are a reflection of our innovation and commitment to quality and taste."

The new Creations include:

Peppermint Cookies 'N' Cream Creation

Pecan Praline Creation

Pumpkin Pie Creation

The Peppermint Cookies 'N' Cream Creation is Creamistry's signature cookies and cream ice cream with added crushed peppermint candies, layered with fudge and crushed peppermint. The Pecan Praline Creation takes a spin on Vanilla Bean ice cream by adding sweet and buttery candied pecans, sea salt caramel, topped with whipped cream. Finally, the Pumpkin Pie Creation takes inspiration from the classic holiday dessert and is made from Pumpkin Spice ice cream with graham cracker crust crumble caramel, whipped cream and pumpkin spice.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Organic, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and flavor. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen – a startling -321° F! Creamistry's unique freezing process results in fresh ice cream that is luxuriously rich and decadently creamy.

"Guests love how playful and eye-catching our Creations can be. Our new menu offerings will help continue to show that our ice creams taste just as good as they look," expressed Yim. "We know how important it is to continuously search for ways to advance desserts. Whether it is creating brand new products or switching up existing ones, we would not reach our level of success without the pursuit of innovation and focus on perfecting our products."

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is an Irvine, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all natural and organic ingredients that can be customized with more than 60 flavors and toppings. Currently, there are over 60 shops open and operating in six states, with more than 200 additional locations in various stages of development worldwide. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

