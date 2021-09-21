Creamistry Announces New Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream, A Fresh Spin on a Classic Treat

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen treats, has launched a new Cinnamon Roll ice cream made with real cinnamon rolls and a sweet, brown sugar cinnamon ice cream base. It is now available for a limited time at all Creamistry locations.

Creamistry's new limited-time Cinnamon Roll ice cream, nestled in a fresh vanilla waffle cone. Now available at all locations. Creamistry's new, limited-time Cinnamon Roll ice cream. Now available at all locations.

"Our new Cinnamon Roll ice cream is made using freshly baked cinnamon rolls that our Creamologists bake and prepare in-house," said Marketing Director, Kenny Cho. "It's our fresh take on a classic, comforting treat that our customers will love throughout the fall season."

Customers can customize their Cinnamon Roll ice cream with their favorite mix-ins, toppings, and sauces, or have it blended into a creamy NitroShake, Creamistry's version of the classic milkshake prepared with their made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. Like all their other frozen treats, Creamistry's Cinnamon Roll ice cream is prepared, mixed, and frozen to order using liquid nitrogen.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a rich and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 50 flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

Contact:

Kenny Cho

Creamistry Franchise, Inc.

(657) 224-9602

[email protected]

SOURCE Creamistry Franchise, Inc.