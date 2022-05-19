Creamistry Launches the Croffle, a Decadent Croissant-Waffle Hybrid

Popular liquid nitrogen ice cream concept debuts new Croffles at their Cerritos, CA location and will expand its availability to more locations this summer

FULLERTON, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen treats, has launched the Croffle, a decadent croissant-waffle hybrid adorned with fresh cream, toppings and sauces. Pulled fresh off the iron with a sweet sugar glaze, the Croffles are available in six delicious varieties as well as a build-your-own option, now available at the Cerritos, CA location as a test kitchen launch. Croffles will be available at more Creamistry locations later this summer.

Creamistry Croffles - Build Your Own or Choose a Creation! Now available at Creamistry Cerritos (Cerritos, CA). Coming soon to more locations this summer. Chocolate Overload Croffle. Now available at Creamistry Cerritos (Cerritos, CA). Coming soon to more locations this summer.

"Our new Croffles deliciously complement our fresh, made-to-order ice cream, shakes, and other frozen treats," said Marketing Director, Kenny Cho. "Inspired by international dessert trends, this new treat can be enjoyed with your choice of any two toppings and a sauce atop a bed of fresh cream. Customers can also choose from our six Croffle Creations, which come with a set combination of toppings and sauces, including Strawberry Cheesecake, Cookie Butter Crunch, and Chocolate Overload."

Croffles are currently only available at Creamistry Cerritos (11442 South St. Cerritos, CA 90703), but will be made available at more locations later this summer.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a smooth, rich and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 50 flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

Contact:

Kenny Cho

Creamistry Franchise, Inc.

(657) 224-9602

[email protected]

SOURCE Creamistry