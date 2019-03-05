Creamistry Revamps Menu to Create New Flavor Combinations

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, reinvents its extensive menu, flexing their creative side to concoct new flavor combinations and offerings. The new menu will be home to 10 new flavor combinations, along with the brand's five signature flavors. All 15 Creations are now available system-wide (specific flavors and combos may not be available in certain regions).

"Putting twists on classics like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate have been fun, but Creamistry strives to continue pushing the envelope. Our new menu is a reflection of our innovation and commitment to quality and taste," said Founder and CEO, Jay Yim. "We're excited to show where our vision will take us throughout 2019."

The new Creations are reinventions of classic combinations and draw inspiration from other cultures. The new Creations include:

Cookie Monster

Unicorn

Campfire S'Mores

Elvis Presley

Party Animal

Sea Salt Caramel Crunch

Speculoos Overload

Tropical Paradise

The Lunch Box PB&J

Mangonada

The Lunch Box PB&J is a take on a childhood favorite that is comprised of peanut butter ice cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, and topped off with crushed toast to bring back the memories of a simple afternoon snack. Meanwhile, Creamistry's take on the popular Mexican frozen dessert, Mangonada, features mango sorbet covered in chamoy and tajin, and accompanied by spicy Takis chips and a dash of fresh lime juice. The Unicorn Creation is a combination of birthday cake ice cream, mini marshmallows, blue marshmallow cream and, of course, unicorn dust, which adds a little necessary sparkle to any dessert. Creamistry Creations are made of decadent layers of freshly handcrafted ice cream created with liquid nitrogen that is topped with candies, cereals, and fresh cut fruit, and sauces. Every Creation can be consumed in a variation of a cup, cone, or a NitroShake.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Organic, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and flavor. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen – a startling -321° F! Creamistry's unique freezing process results in fresh ice cream that is luxuriously rich and decadently creamy.

"Guests love how playful and eye-catching our Creations can be. Our new menu offerings will help continue to show that our ice creams taste just as good as they look," expressed Yim. "We know how important it is to continuously search for ways to advance desserts. Whether it is creating brand new products or switching up existing ones, we would not reach our level of success without the pursuit of innovation and focus on perfecting our products."

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is an Irvine, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all natural and organic ingredients that can be customized with more than 60 flavors and toppings. Currently, there are over 60 shops open and operating in six states, with more than 200 additional locations in various stages of development worldwide. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

SOURCE Creamistry

Related Links

https://creamistry.com

