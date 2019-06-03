Creamistry Rolls Out Ruby Cacao Flavor

"It's an incredibly exciting time for us," said Creamistry founder and CEO Jay Yim. "We can't wait for everyone across the country to experience this unique flavor that has absolutely taken the globe by storm, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce it through our ice cream."

Creamistry customers will be able to enjoy Ruby Cacao ice cream all summer, starting Monday, June 3. Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Cakes will launch at participating locations on Monday, June 10.

Ruby Cacao Ice Cream flavor

Available as an entirely new ice cream flavor, Ruby Cacao is delicious by itself or can be customized with toppings and sauces. It can also be turned into a deliciously whipped, custom NitroShake or ice cream sandwich. Ruby Cacao Creation

Featuring Ruby Cacao ice cream and fresh strawberries and blueberries to enhance the natural berry-like sweetness of Ruby Cacao, topped with mini dark chocolate chips to help deepen its flavor. Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Cake

Featuring Ruby Cacao ice cream, vanilla sponge cake, and fresh cream adorned with Ruby chocolate shards. The cakes will be available at the following stores: Aliso Viejo , Arizona (all locations), Bakersfield , Carmel Valley , Clairemont Mesa , Clovis , Corona , Cupertino , Eastvale, Irvine , Las Vegas , Menifee , National City , Redondo Beach , Rowland Heights , San Marcos , and Temecula .

Alongside white, milk and dark chocolate, Ruby has been dubbed the new, fourth chocolate. Naturally pink without any added flavors or colors, the Ruby flavor is derived from the ruby cocoa bean available only in Ecuador, Brazil and Ivory Coast. It features a slightly fruity, berry-like flavor rounded out by its smooth and creamy base profile, making it ideal as an ice cream offering.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Organic, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and flavor. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen – a startling -321° F! Creamistry's unique freezing process results in fresh ice cream that is luxuriously rich and decadently creamy.

"We know how important it is to continuously search for ways to advance desserts," said Yim. "It's a privilege to bring Ruby Cacao to our customers across the country. We will continue to strive for cutting-edge ingredients and bring the highest quality desserts to our customers."

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is an Irvine, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all natural and organic ingredients that can be customized with more than 60 flavors and toppings. Currently, there are over 60 shops open and operating in six states, with more than 200 additional locations in various stages of development worldwide. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

