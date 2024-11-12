Creat a New Mode of "AI + Live Streaming", Baijiayun Presents at GET2024 Education Technology Conference

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, recently presented at GET2024 Education Technology Conference.

November 11, 2024, the GET2024 Education Technology Conference, hosted by "Jiemodui", a well-known domestic vertical media in the education industry, grandly opened at the Beijing International Convention Center. With the theme of "New Qualitative Learning – Towards a Better Education Future", focusing on the latest developments in education technology, and exploring the future trends and opportunities of education technology.

Baijiayun, as a leading one-stop AI video solution provider, was invited to participate in this conference with a dedicated booth and discuss the application of audio and video technology in vocational education with global education and training institutions.

Since its inception, Baijiayun has continuously focused in the field of education, cooperated with domestic educational institutions on multiple occations, accompanied by countless practitioners, witnessed the development and changes of educational technology, and has been the top tier of the "Ranking of Vocational Education Video Cloud Enterprises" for consecutive years. As the wave of artificial intelligence swept the world, Baijiayun promptly integrated cutting-edge technologies such as AI and ChatGPT to create a new mode of "AI + Live Streaming", empowering multiple scenarios such as vocational education and opening up new paths for development with digital technology.

For the most popular demands for knowledge payment and live streaming and on demand broadcasting, Baijiayun closely combines live classroom teaching, SCRM, and online school management and supervision to create a flagship product "Duanxunbao". This product helps knowledge monetizers manage online course offering and marketing conversion in one stop. Under the wave of AIGC technology, Baijiayun's live streaming and on-demand broadcasting products promptly integrated AIGC technology and can now provide a mature AIGV video production platform, exclusive customization of AI digital humans, AI intelligent assistants, AI intelligent outlines, and AI learning companion functions. It also supports scenarios such as SCRM private domain marketing, CRM customer management, and video encryption, allowing a deep integration of cutting-edge AI technologies and education scenarios, and exploration of the deep potential of AI + education.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit ir.baijiayun.com.

