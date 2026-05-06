Creatable launches the first Predictive AI to help book creators for ecommerce

Backed by 12 years of proprietary social commerce data on a platform trusted by leading global brands and retailers, such as Ulta Beauty and Aeropostale, Creatable AI (CAI) is able to accurately and consistently predict conversion rates on ecommerce sites before the creator is booked and before content is created; delivering a step-change in online retail performance.

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatable, the leading creator platform for ecommerce, today announced that it has made its predictive engine for creator search available on the platform, after consistently maintaining a 90%+ prediction accuracy level YTD. The engine is built on 12 years of proprietary ecommerce first-party creator engagement and conversion data, in addition to openly accessible social data; the former being the actual source that informs actual shopping predictions.

Predict Ecommerce Performance of your next Creator with Creatable AI Speed Speed

Creatable's breakthrough is built on a dataset no other platform possesses: 12 years of performance data from interactive, shoppable video experiences embedded directly within ecommerce environments. By combining social creator performance signals, deep product catalog metadata, and verified transaction-level sales data, Creatable has trained CAI to predict precise conversion outcomes at the content level.

The result: for the first time in ecommerce history, the value of content is no longer a mystery; and the place to book them is equally accessible.

Completing the Retail Equation

For decades, retail has relied on three essential components: the store, the customer, and the salesperson. While ecommerce successfully digitized the store, it left behind one critical element; the salesperson.

CAI changes that.

"Retail has always been a three-part equation: store, salesperson, and customer," said Allon Caidar, Co-Founder & CEO of Creatable. "Ecommerce digitized the store but forgot the salesperson, which is why online conversion rates have historically hovered around 2%, compared to nearly 20% in physical retail. With CAI, we've finally brought the salesperson online - powered by creators and optimized by AI - completing the retail equation for ecommerce, more than 20 years in the making."

Proven across Leading Brands

Creatable consistently delivers outstanding performance across all clients:

150% increase in conversion rates driven by CAI-selected creators

driven by CAI-selected creators 30% average increase in average order value (AOV)

3.5 videos watched per ecommerce visit on average, significantly increasing engagement and purchase intent

For example, in this video, Maddy Davis, Aeropostale's Content Marketing Manager, mentions how Aeropostale doubled conversion rates using Creatable.

From Creator Discovery to Predictable Revenue

CAI scans millions of creator profiles to identify the highest-performing "seller" for every product in a brand's catalog. Creatable then dynamically deploys that content as shoppable video across the ecommerce experience, ensuring that every shopper is guided by the most effective creator for their purchase journey.

This transforms creator marketing from a top-of-funnel branding exercise into a predictable, performance-driven revenue engine.

"Brands can now activate an online salesperson with confidence," added Caidar. "Not only can they deploy creator content at scale, but they can also know—before launch—that it will drive meaningful conversion lift. That level of predictability fundamentally changes how ecommerce operates."

A Proprietary Data Advantage at Scale

Creatable's leadership in this category is driven by its unmatched dataset and scale:

Billions of dollars in GMV generated

4M+ qualified creators to book

50,000+ active creators

Continuous ingestion of ecommerce-driven creator performance data across verticals

By connecting creator activity directly to transaction outcomes, Creatable has built the most comprehensive intelligence layer in the creator commerce ecosystem, one that competitors cannot replicate without years of embedded commerce experiences.

Redefining the Future of Ecommerce

With CAI, Creatable introduces a new paradigm: performance-driven creator commerce, where every piece of content is optimized not for views or engagement, but for revenue.

As ecommerce continues to evolve, Creatable is setting a new standard, one where the best-performing creators become the most effective salespeople, and where every product page becomes a dynamic, conversion-optimized experience.

About Creatable

Creatable is the leading creator platform for ecommerce, enabling brands to drive measurable sales through high-performing creator content. By combining proprietary data, AI-powered automation, and dynamic shoppable video technology, Creatable empowers retailers to transform their online stores into conversion-optimized destinations. The company partners with leading global brands to redefine how products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased in the digital age.

Media Contact:

Mike Matcke

[email protected]

Director of Operations

SOURCE Creatable