Creatd Announces Highly-Anticipated Orbit App Available for Pre-Release Waitlist

Orbit is the Company's second app and focuses on connecting the stock market investor community

The full distribution of the app is expected during the fourth quarter, with plans to begin monetization of the app during the second quarter of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced the beta release of the social stock trading app, Orbit , to the public. Creatd, inc. purchased a majority stake in Orbit, LLC. this past Summer.

Despite significant marketing and financing headwinds, Creatd's team has been able to complete development for the beta release of the Orbit app. Creatd's combined technology and data resources give Orbit a significant advantage with its outreach strategy and broader distribution plans. Orbit aims to be one of the first platforms to aggregate and centralize educational resources, discussion boards, market alpha, and investors, with the mission to break down the knowledge barriers to entry into the trading community and empower retail investors. The Company expects to release further updates to the social stock trading app as well as full public access during the fourth quarter and plans to begin the monetization of the app during the second quarter of 2023 with a suite of premium features.

Commented Creatd's Executive Chairman and Co-founder Jeremy Frommer, "The Company's fundamentals, including its business portfolio structure, shared resources model, cross-synergies, and access to audiences and data continue to prove dependable and profitable, with potential acquisition targeting operations continuing in the face of the Company's recent delisting from the Nasdaq. Our progress with the new Orbit app reaffirms my confidence in our business model and portfolio's ability to sustain itself during these uncertain times."

Please visit upinorbit.io to register for the beta release waitlist.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

