Creatd Announces Record Reduction of 45% in QoQ Operating Expenses for its First Quarter 2022

Creatd, Inc.

May 16, 2022

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, a proprietary technology platform for creators, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • Creatd's Q1 2022 GAAP revenue grew 81% YoY to nearly $1.4 million, with $2.5 million in non-GAAP revenue, led by stable growth across all business segments.
  • Creatd maintained revenues QoQ while reducing operating expenses by a record 45%, as well as decreasing Vocal marketing costs. 
  • The reduction in Vocal subscription-related marketing expenses is a testament to the platform's 'stickiness,' the scalability of Creatd's multiple subscription-based revenue models, and management's commitment to working toward cash flow break-even.
  • At the conclusion of Q1 2022, Creatd's balance sheet has no long-term debt.
  • Mid-way through Q2 2022, the Company's second-quarter revenues are already tracking above those of last quarter; the Company maintains guidance of between $1.55 million and $1.75 million in net revenues for such period.  

Business Highlights (Year to Date)

  • Creatd's flagship platform, Vocal, released 'Comments', one of its most highly-requested features, as part of a suite of social-oriented features being introduced this year. 
  • Creatd Ventures' direct-to-consumer beverage brand, Dune, launched in luxury SoCal grocery retailer Erewhon Market after selling out at Urban Outfitters in less than two weeks. Dune continues to field strong interest from a range of additional retailers as consumer demand for premium, high-quality wellness drinks increases. 
  • Creatd Partners, the pillar housing the Company's agency businesses, released a new website design and media kit for its content marketing arm, Vocal for Brands. The new Vocal for Brands positioning works to highlight its shift toward a more integrated, cohesive agency offering, leveraging WHE's powerful influencer network as well as Vocal creators to drive even further impact for Creatd Partners clients. 
  • Creatd Studios, the Company's transmedia production arm, announced the upcoming launch of a new podcast featuring the voices and stories of Vocal's creators; additionally, the Company announced the upcoming release of a print book featuring the winners of Vocal's 'Fiction Awards' Challenge, with publication expected in early 2023 in partnership with UK-based publisher, Unbound.
  • The Company is planning an Investor Day webcast to present its business expansion plans for the second half of 2022. The event is expected to take place next month, with further details to be announced.

Commented Creatd's CEO Laurie Weisberg, "Over the last quarter, our Company has been able to operate efficiently and effectively; at the heart of Creatd remains a commitment to creators and our technology platform, Vocal. In the face of significant headwinds, we are still on schedule to deliver our first ever Vocal mobile app, which we expect to be the most momentous event for the technology since the platform's inception nearly six years ago."

 Creatd, Inc.

 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet









 March 31, 2022

     December 31, 2021    

Assets

      (Unaudited)     

Current Assets



Cash                        

$       3,229627

$          3,794,734

Account receivable, net

390,605

337,440

Inventory

436,981

106,403

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

274,840

236,665

     Total Current Assets



4,332,053

4,475,242










Property and equipment, net

139,479

102,939

Intangible assets

2,520,373

2,432,841

Goodwill

1,383,785

1,374,835

Deposits and other assets

914,700

718,951

Minority investment in business

50,000

50,000

Operating lease right of use asset

-

18,451

   Total Assets



$      9,340,390

$         9,173,259




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)


Current Liabilities



 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$      4,832,103

$         3,730,540

 Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and issuance costs

-

159,193

 Current portion of operating lease payable

-

18,451

 Notes payable, net of debt discount and issuance costs

1,151,087

1,278,672

 Deferred revenue

211,676

234,159

Total Current Liabilities    

6,194,866

5,421,015






Non-current Liabilities:



Note payable

35,905

63,922

                 Total Non-current Liabilities  





35,905

63,922

   Total Liabilities



6,230,771

5,485,007




Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' Equity



Common stock, $0.001: 100,000,000 authorized shares



          19,915,090 issued and 19,909,433 outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and





          16,691,170 issued and 16,685,513 outstanding as of December 31, 2021

19,915

16,691

 Additional paid-in capital

117,949,487

111,563,618

 Subscription receivable

-

-

 Less:  Treasury stock, 5,657 and 5,657, respectively

(62,406)

(62,406)

 Accumulated deficit

(115,980,623)

(109,632,574)

 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(83,222)

(78,272)

           Total Creatd, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

1,846,310

1,807,057

 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

1,263,309

1,881,195


3,109,619

3,688,252

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$      9,340,390

$          9,173,259

Creatd, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2021






Net revenues



$    1,348,738

$     743,913

Cost of revenues

1,572,170

867,150

Gross margin



(223,432)

(123,237)






Operating expenses




   Research and development

226,654

328,852

   Marketing

2,092,021

2,042,655

   Stock based compensation

1,080,792

1,570,239

   General and administrative

3,386,385

1,881,014

   Total operating expenses

6,936,522

5,822,760

   Loss from operations

(6,785,852)

(5,945,997)






Other income (expenses)




   Other income

99

-

   Interest expense

(13,896)

(198,671)

   Accretion of debt discount and issuance cost 



(23,477)

(497,165)

   Derivative expense

-

(100,502)

   Change in derivative liability

3,729

(197,389)

   Settlement of vendor liabilities

14,525

92,909

   Gain on extinguishment of debt

147,256

203,578

   Other income (expenses), net

128,236

(697,240)






Loss before income tax provision and equity

 in net loss from unconsolidated investments

(6,881,048)

(6,643,237)

Income tax provision

-

-

Net loss



$ (6,881,048)

$ (6,643,237)

 Non-controlling interest in net loss

617,886

-

Net Income (loss) attributable to Creatd, Inc.

   Deemed dividend

   Inducement expense

(6,263,162)

(81,728)

-

(6,643,237)

-

-

   Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(6,344,890)

(6,643,237)

Comprehensive income (loss)




   Net loss

(6,881,048)

(6,643,237)

   Currency translation gain (loss)

(4,950)

(7,311)

Comprehensive loss

(6,885,998)

(6,650,548)

Per-share data




   Basic and diluted loss per share

$         (0.36)

$       (0.68)

 

   Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

17,707,951

9,836,443

