Creatd Appoints John Tabacco to Advise the Company on its Investigation into Naked Shorts and Advance its Blockchain Strategy

John is recognized as one of the predominant experts in the operational frameworks of today's public financial markets.

As part of the Company's internal task force, which includes experts in multiple fields, John will be one of the leaders advising on the Company's blockchain strategy as it battles illegal naked short selling and other abusive trading practices.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD; Upstream: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first technology company, is pleased to announce the addition of John Tabacco, former President of tZERO Technologies, a blockchain-based digital security ecosystem launched by Overstock.com, Inc. Given the Company's advancing strategy into blockchain exchanges such as Upstream, John's expertise will both strengthen and accelerate the Company's plans.

As a thought leader in trading, operations, stock loan, market making, and prime brokerage, John will lead a team of experts in an investigation of what the Company deems abusive trading in its underlying stock. In addition, he will help create an internal operational framework to support the Company's recent dual listing on the blockchain securities exchange, Upstream. In addition, he will advise on the planned spin-off of Creatd's wholly owned subsidiary OG Collection, Inc. on a blockchain exchange.

Having pioneered the first SEC approved digital dividend for Overstock.com, Inc., John has spent over 25 years as a Wall Street financial technology innovator, entrepreneur, thought leader, and national cable TV personality. John was the founder of Locatestock.com, which changed the paradigm in securities finance technology for the US Capital Markets and is globally recognized as one of the early adopters in the crypto and blockchain space. As an advisor to Creatd and CEOBLOC, John will report directly to Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD; Upstream: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

