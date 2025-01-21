Creatd Completes Audit and Submits Application for OTCQB Reinstatement

2023 Audit Finalized: Ensures Creatd's compliance and transparency.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a public holding company focused on technology and strategic investments, has announced the successful completion of its 2023 audit and the submission of its application for reinstatement on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The finalized 2023 audit reflects the Company's strong focus on compliance, transparency, and corporate governance. The OTCQB application represents a pivotal step toward increasing investor accessibility and improving market visibility.

Creatd has also completed its quarterly filings for the first three quarters of 2024, maintaining its commitment to timely financial disclosures. Looking ahead, the Company is on track to complete its 2024 audit by April 15, 2025, reinforcing its dedication to accurate and timely reporting.

"These milestones mark a major step forward for Creatd," said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd. "Finalizing the 2023 audit and filing for OTCQB reinstatement demonstrate our deep and unwavering focus on building long-term shareholder value. We are now positioned to execute our growth strategy, which includes targeted M&A, minority stock swaps, and launching new revenue streams. This strategy will lead us to a potential uplist to a national exchange this summer."

Despite earlier delays, Creatd is advancing its strategic initiatives with confidence. The Company's roadmap includes opportunities to diversify its revenue base and expand operations across its significant portfolio of operating companies.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

