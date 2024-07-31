Creatd ($CRTD) Completes Initial Stock Swap with Hollywall Entertainment ($HWAL) in Strategic Transaction

DOVER, Del., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) is pleased to announce the completion of an initial stock swap with Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC: HWAL). This completed transaction marks a partnership between both companies, which includes further exchanges of larger portions of equity. Both companies have the potential ability to spin out those shares as special dividends to their respective shareholder bases.

The completed stock swap has already strengthened both companies' balance sheets by improving their net equity positions through the use of stock as an asset, setting a strong foundation for creating intrinsic shareholder value. The collaboration aims to leverage HWAL's extensive content library, particularly within the music industry, and Creatd's OG Collection subsidiary to build communities and unlock revenue streams from both tangible and digital assets.

Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and CEO of Creatd, commented, "Building a like-minded community of CEOs and shareholder bases creates a compelling investment opportunity. HWAL's technical setup and intellectual property align strategically with our vision. Over the next few years, we anticipate increased consolidation in the market between public companies looking to structure transactions that will define success for the future generation of micro-cap companies, and the broader entrepreneurial space."

Roxanna Green, CEO of HWAL, added, "Creatd's deep understanding of content positions us to unearth tremendous value in our archives and explore new IP monetization opportunities. Hollywall is dedicated to acquiring companies in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sector, and we see significant alignment and potential in collaborating with Creatd's OG Collection."

The collaboration between Creatd and HWAL stands to gain immensely from Creatd's extensive experience and expertise in AI archiving, which will help unlock and maximize the potential value of HWAL's vast content library. The combined assets of these companies are poised to deliver significant growth, far exceeding their current implied value as individual stocks.

ABOUT CREATD

Creatd, Inc. functions as a publicly traded holding company, strategically anchored in the digital domain. At the core of its business suite is its subsidiary Vocal, Inc. and its flagship product, Vocal - a social media and publishing platform designed to amplify user engagement and monetization.

