Creatd, Inc. Announces $20K Grand Prize Winner of Vocal and Moleskine's "Little Black Book" Challenge; Partnership Has Yielded Record Level of Submissions

The Challenge prompted Vocal creators to submit a fictional story imagining what they would do if they came into $20,000 unexpectedly; qualifying stories also included a reference to a "little black book," a nod to Moleskine's iconic notebook. This Challenge featured Vocal's largest reward offered to date, a $20,000 cash prize for the grand prize winner. Additionally, Moleskine rewarded winners with an assortment of Moleskine tools, including writing kits and Smart Notebooks, which enable writers to make space for new stories and concepts while connecting their handwriting to the digital world.

Commented Moleskine CEO Daniela Riccardi, "As a provider of physical spaces where creativity, ingenuity, and self-expression nestle, Moleskine is excited to join Vocal on their like-minded mission to be a platform for talent and connect a worldwide community of passionate creators. Moleskine believes in empowering creativity and knowledge around the world, and sees this partnership as being the first in a series of collaborations that will spark the curiosity and genius of creators at Vocal."

Vocal Challenges have a unique ability to capture the hearts and minds of the creative community and drive meaningful engagement. Challenges combine thought-provoking story prompts and sizable reward potential, which work to inspire creators and drive them toward participation. Brands can similarly capitalize on this combined effect by collaborating with Vocal on a sponsored Challenge, prompting the creation of high-quality stories that are centered around the brand's mission and further disseminated through creators' respective social channels and promotional outlets.

In total, the "Little Black Book" Challenge generated 12,488 stories, each with a tie-in to the Moleskine brand. Promotional efforts for Challenge submissions garnered over 74 million impressions from over 15 million unique viewers. To view the winners of the "Little Black Book" Challenge, please visit: https://vocal.media/resources/little-black-book-challenge-winners



Commented Erica Wagner, writer, editor, lecturer, and "Little Black Book" Challenge judge: "Choosing the winner of this Challenge was a challenge in itself—and not only because there were over 12,000 entries. The quality of the writing and the storytelling was extremely high; it was a real pleasure to read the submitted stories, and exciting to choose our winners and runners-up."

Added Creatd COO Laurie Weisberg, "Our partnership with Moleskine had the highest impact of any Vocal Challenge launched to date; we saw participation from nearly half of the highly active and engaged Vocal+ community. We are thrilled with the results and excited at the prospect of continued collaboration with Moleskine, who we see as the ideal partner for Vocal and perfectly aligned with our core value of championing creators and celebrating the written word."

