Creatd, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Untamed Photographer, NFT Collaboration, and Vocal Community and Challenge Sponsorships

The scope of the partnership between Untamed Photographer and Creatd entails a number of initiatives aimed at promoting Untamed Photographer's platform and its global network of both emerging and established environmental artists.

Untamed Photographer was co-founded by Amy Peters, a fine art advisor specializing in sales of modern and contemporary art, and Mark Wilkins, a specialist in global distribution strategies, as well as a committed environmentalist and founder of the Nature Trust of the Americas (NTOTA). Structured as an online gallery, Untamed Photographer offers a selection of handpicked, limited-edition works of art, alongside the photographers' compelling stories of what occurred in the wild to get the shot.

Commented Ms. Peters, "Our brand was founded upon the idea that if we could create a sense of community around caring for the planet, we could inspire people to protect it."

As part of the agreement, Untamed Photographer has signed on as the official sponsor of 'Earth,' the new community on Creatd's Vocal platform focused on the natural world ; this represents Vocal's first official community sponsor.

Commented Mr. Wilkins, "Untamed Photographer works to promote our talented network of creators—both their work itself and the sense of environmental activism that underlies it. Sponsoring Vocal's new 'Earth' community was a natural fit to help us further promote our artists' work among a receptive audience and drive increased awareness and support for the causes they care about."

Additionally, Creatd Partners, the Company's corporate venture initiative, has made a strategic investment into Untamed Photographer in exchange for a 10% equity stake. Creatd Partners, wholly owned by Creatd, Inc., partners with and nurtures high-potential, early-stage companies that can meaningfully benefit by leveraging Creatd's technology, resources and proven capacity to optimize conversions for direct-to-consumer products, platforms, and services. Untamed Photographer represents the second official partnership under the Creatd Partners umbrella, following the launch of Plant Camp announced in late 2020.

In addition, Untamed Photographer and Vocal have teamed up to kick-off the "Capture the Wild" Challenge . The Challenge invites creators to tap into the Untamed Photographer spirit; creators are prompted to submit stories to Vocal featuring an original camera or smartphone photograph capturing the beauty of earth's creatures, along with the story behind the shot. On the panel of judges for the Challenge is Melissa Groo, award-winning wildlife photographer, writer, conservationist and member of Untamed Photographer's artist network . Ms. Groo's photographs and articles have been published in numerous magazines including Smithsonian, Audubon, and Outdoor Photographer, and exhibited in galleries and venues, including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The "Capture the Wild" Challenge, which offers a $2,500 first place prize, is open for submissions through June 8, 2021 at 11:59am EST.

Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer commented, "Everything we do is driven by the belief that creativity should be rewarded. In Untamed Photographer's case, profits go to the artists and the important environmental causes they support. One of our key roles within this strategic partnership will be to evolve their technology capabilities and platform. Today, Untamed Photographer sales are limited to print editions; however, we have begun preparations to develop the ability to tokenize and market the unique photographs of the Untamed Photographer artists within the emerging NFT (non-fungible token) market, while giving back to the important movement of protecting the world's wildlife."



About Untamed Photographer

Untamed Photographer is an online art gallery that brings together wildlife photography and stories from a range of international environmental artists, both emerging and established. For more information, visit: https://untamedphotographer.com .

