Creatd, Inc. Partners with DTC Subscription Wine Club, Bright Cellars, to Launch Vocal's "Dream Date" Challenge

The "Dream Date" Challenge prompts Vocal creators to submit a fiction story about going on a first date. Qualifying submissions, which can run the gamut in genre from romance to horror to mystery, and more, must be centered around a first date; Additionally, qualifying stories must include a reference to a glass of Merlot as a tie-in to the Bright Cellars brand. Challenge submissions are evaluated based on a range of factors including the creativity and originality of the story, writing and storytelling skill, aesthetic style, quality of format, as well as the story's alignment with the Challenge prompt.

Amongst the panel of judges for the "Dream Date" Challenge is writer and editor Miranda York, founder of At the Table , a creative platform focused on British food culture, and author of The Food Almanac. Ms. York commented, "I'm thrilled to be judging the "Dream Date" Challenge. Our happiest moments are often created sitting round a table, sharing food, wine, and stories with people we love, people we admire, and even people we've just met. I'm excited to see how each writer weaves this into their narrative."

Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer added, "The most successful DTC brands emerge when entrepreneurs take age-old business models and disrupt them with data and technology. Bright Cellars has shown itself to be ahead of the curve in this regard, as they have built a brand centered around using first-party data to unlock user preferences, giving customers an easy and efficient way to find their new favorite wines. Bright Cellars is a company that understands the power of community, of user experience, and of data, and as such is a perfect example of a DTC brand that can benefit from participating in a Vocal Challenge."

Bright Cellars spokesperson Izzy Novinska commented, "Bright Cellars was founded on the idea that great wine is for everyone . Vocal is an ideal partner for us to unleash the creative potential of wine-lovers everywhere. Working together, Bright Cellars and Vocal can build and promote a unique community of stories and storytellers."

Vocal Challenges have a unique ability to capture the hearts and minds of the creative community and drive meaningful engagement. Challenges combine thought-provoking story prompts and sizable reward potential, which work to inspire creators and drive them toward participation. Brands can similarly capitalize on this combined effect by collaborating with Vocal on a sponsored Challenge, prompting the creation of high-quality stories that are centered around the brand's mission and further disseminated through creators' respective social channels and promotional outlets.



The "Dream Date" Challenge is open for submissions through April 20, 2021, at 11:59 PM EST. For more information on the Challenge's guidelines, eligibility requirements, and prizes, visit: https://vocal.media/challenges/dream-date .

