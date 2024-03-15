Creatd Recognizes Strong Investor Support with Upcoming 13G Filings

Creatd, Inc. highlights strong investor support through the announcement of upcoming 13G filings by long term investors, demonstrating a robust backing for the company's strategic vision and financial health.

Significant commitment shown by shareholders locking up over 22% of the float, underscoring their deep confidence in Creatd's long-term growth strategy.

Actively pursuing and finalizing new strategic acquisition opportunities to enhance the company's digital footprint and shareholder value.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: $CRTD) is pleased to announce upcoming Schedule 13G filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, which will be made in the near-term by material investors who together control approximately 22% of the company's publicly traded shares, require them to report any sales of their holdings. This transparency reflects strong investor confidence and support for the company's strategic direction.

"Following a reverse stock split that resulted in a 300% increase in valuation, this investor support has significantly strengthened our balance sheet and helped to eliminate nearly $1M in payables," Chairman and CEO Jeremy Frommer noted.

He continued, "Our strategic focus on targeted acquisitions aims to broaden our digital footprint and improve our data capabilities, showcasing our commitment to growth and maximizing shareholder value. With the 13G filings, three of our largest investors have acknowledged their long-term commitment to the company with a combined position in $CRTD reaching over 22%. They will have to update their filing upon a material change in the holdings. All three of these investors have expressed their optimism and confidence in our strategic acquisition plan. Additionally, we are committed to executing our acquisition plan step by step, with our first M&A transaction, TAMI Ventures. TAMI Ventures promises to significantly broaden the Creatd's horizons, particularly within the online gaming industry and its associated communities."

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB:CRTD) is a global leader in digital technology and creator-centric platforms.

