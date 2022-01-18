Creatd's WHE Agency Expands into New Verticals, Grows Talent Pool 85% since Acquisition

WHE CEO Tracy Willis commented, "We have spent the past two years building out WHE's strategy and institutionalizing our operational practices. Now, WHE is excited to officially kick off our penetration into new niches, a response in part to the increasing number and variety of brands seeking to collaborate with our talent."

Ms. Willis continued, "In the last six months alone, our influencer family has grown to 91 creators total, with a combined digital reach of nearly 75 million. Along with that, we continue to broker collaborations for our influencers with leading brands, such as Procter & Gamble, Mattel, and Target, and have tripled WHE's internal team to support our accelerated growth. With this incredible momentum comes the need to support our creators in their pursuit of opportunities that match their varied creativity, and their increasing traction across emerging creator platforms such as TikTok and Pinterest's 'Takes.'"

Creatd co-CEO Laurie Weisberg explained, "Within Creatd's four pillars exists a varied and lucrative stream of opportunities for WHE creators to expand and evolve, from brand partnerships on Vocal to transmedia production deals, e-commerce ventures, and beyond. Most recently, we have enlisted dedicated specialists with the goal of helping WHE influencers leverage Creatd's ongoing NFT marketplace platform initiatives. We anticipate a fruitful year for WHE and expect revenues to surpass original expectations."

In conjunction with today's announcement, and to accommodate WHE's scaling talent pool and brand partnerships, the Company has unveiled WHE's newly designed website: https://wheagency.com/ .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

