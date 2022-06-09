CREATE & CULTIVATE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ITS LA CONFERENCE BRINGING 'IRL' BACK TO NETWORKING An Immersive, Hands-on Entrepreneurial Experience With Industry Leaders Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Greene And More!

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Create & Cultivate the modern media company that provides content, community, and events to ambitious women is excited to bring back its highly anticipated, large-scale conference to Los Angeles - the first in-person conference for the brand since 2020. This year, attendees will experience inspiring, uplifting keynote conversations and panels featuring Co-Founder of Kin Euphorics, Bella Hadid, Founder of Cay Skin, Winnie Harlow, and Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Hummingway, Ashley Greene, all taking place in the heart of DTLA on June 25, 2022 at City Market Social House.

The LA Conference 2022 promises to be an immersive day of hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, panel discussions, and inspiring conversations with best-in-class entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and changemakers who are sharing firsthand experience and expertise on what it takes to start and scale a business. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded women, while also discovering new brands and products from other female founders! Create & Cultivate will also bring back their pitch contest where three small business owners and entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to win a $10K grant based on a judging panel of industry leaders and specialists.

In addition to the LA Conference 2022 keynote speakers, panelists and participants will include Arielle Vandenberg, Founder of Rel Beauty, Deepica Mutyala, CEO & Founder of Live Tinted, Nicole Williams English, Model, Entrepreneur, and Celebrity Designer, Jacey Duprie, author of Liking Myself Back, Amy Liu, CEO and Founder of Tower 28 Beauty, Jing Gao, Founder & CEO of Fly by Jing, Denise Woodard, Founder & CEO of Partake Foods and more.

"We are so excited to bring back our much-anticipated LA Conference this summer; it is our biggest tentpole event of the year and epitomizes everything that's special about Create & Cultivate," notes Create & Cultivate CEO, Kate Spies. "The whole day is focused on bringing to life what our community loves most from us—inspiring content from the best in the biz, hands-on workshops, opportunities to connect and network—for a full-day focused on the power of women in business. And what could be better than that!"

The Create & Cultivate LA Conference promises to be insightful and educational for entrepreneurs seeking guidance on business best practices. Attendees can participate in hands-on workshops to help navigate new business landscapes like Cryptocurrency, attend mentorship sessions with successful entrepreneurs, experts, and industry leaders who've experienced all phases of scaling a business, and listen to first-hand advice from industry leaders in finance, business, content creation, beauty, wellness, and CPG.

The return to an in-person summit will offer an opportunity for attendees to experience and listen to panels on topics such as How creators are building scalable communities and cashing in (big time!) on content and Small Business, Big Influence: Meet the women of color defining the future of entrepreneurship and building brands that matter, along with Mentor Power Hour presented by Mastercard where you can attend intimate group sessions with the best in the business! As at every Create & Cultivate event, speakers and mentors will share their insights into all things business, entrepreneurship and emerging trends.

LA 2022 is presented by Mastercard. Additional partners include Bank of America, Olly, La Croix, Creative Juice, Flodesk, Plynk, and Brother. Tickets are available for purchase at www.createcultivate.com/la2022/#tickets

WHERE: City Market Social House: 1150 San Julian St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

WHEN: June 25, 2022

9:30AM - 7:00PM

Full Schedule HERE

ABOUT CREATE & CULTIVATE

Create & Cultivate is a modern media company that provides content, community, and events to ambitious women, founded by Jaclyn Johnson. Through its online platform, curated events, and Workparty podcast – as well as a membership program - Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that support women across the globe in the workplace and beyond. As the leader in its space, Create & Cultivate is known for gathering the best in the business including CEO's, small business owners, content creators, and celebrities such as Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Megan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kim Kardashian.

SOURCE Create & Cultivate