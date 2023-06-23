Create A Bastille Day Binge With French Series On MHz Choice

News provided by

MHz Networks

23 Jun, 2023, 11:05 ET

Roku users can enjoy select free unlocked French series from MHz Choice for all of July's French-American Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a way to celebrate French culture this Bastille Day? MHz Choice offers one of the most robust catalogs of French content outside of France, and this July we're sharing the perfect collection of French series for your Bastille Day binge. From the critically acclaimed A FRENCH VILLAGE to the popular anthology MURDER IN…, there's something to satisfy the taste of every Francophile in your life on MHz Choice. July is French-American Heritage Month and all month long, Roku users can access some of the MHz Choice French catalog for free, with unlocked episodes of select French series.

Continue Reading
Pauline Bression, Philippe Bas in "Murder In..." Season 10
Pauline Bression, Philippe Bas in "Murder In..." Season 10

Mark your calendar to check out these French series in July:

MURDER IN…*New Season* – the popular crime anthology series where the location is the star returns for a tenth season. Locations in the new season include Amboise, Biot, Frioul Island, Haute Provence, Kermadec, Marie-Galante, Mont Saint-Michel, Porquerolles, and Rochefort Sur Mer.

CAPTAIN MARLEAU *New Season* – She's back! Corinne Masiero returns as the offbeat Captain Marleau, solving crimes in Paris in her inimitable style.

A FRENCH VILLAGE – This acclaimed drama examines the German occupation of France during WWII and its effects on the inhabitants of a small village. In June 1940, the village of Villeneuve awakens to the arrival of the German army – and the next four years of occupation have a shattering effect on the lives of all its inhabitants.

GLORIA – In this thriller, a woman's frantic search for her missing husband leads to peril in this French reimagining of the hit BBC series Keeping Faith.

NONA AND HER DAUGHTERS – This charming series set in Paris from creator and star Valérie Donzelli follows the mysterious pregnancy of 70-year-old Nona, portrayed by ten-time César Award nominee, Miou-Miou, and her complicated relationships with triplet daughters.

CHERIF – Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

MAGELLAN – Inspector Simon Magellan unravels crimes and mysteries in the fictional French town of Saignac. But that's just his day job – he's also raising two teenage daughters.

THE ART OF CRIME – He's clueless about art and she's phobic without him. Together, Captain Verlay and Florence manage to solve high-profile art crimes in the heart of Paris.

Full July Schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

About MHz Choice
MHz Choice, the evolution of the original MHz Networks television service, offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service. Select MHz content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex. Newcomers to MHz Choice are offered a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

SOURCE MHz Networks

Also from this source

MHz Choice adds to its collection of French Agatha Christie series with the colorful entrance of 'Agatha Christie's Criminal Games: The '70s'

MHz Choice to Debut the Whimsical French Limited Series Nona and her Daughters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.