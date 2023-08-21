Create a Better World with Communication: iFLYTEK Awarded as Event Supplier for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

HEFEI, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Athletics Championships (WAC) announced that iFLYTEK will serve as the Official Event Supplier of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. iFLYTEK is creating a barrier-free communication environment for volunteers, athletes, journalists, and attendees through its cutting-edge automatic voice conversion and translation capabilities.

From August 19th to 27th, 2,187 athletes from 202 countries will compete in 49 events at the WAC, the third-largest sporting event in the world. iFLYTEK provides the WAC with the following:

iFLYTEK is creating a better world through communication
  • iFLYTEK Smart Translators to support athletes & volunteers with on-the-ground translation in 60 languages;
  • iFLYTEK Smart Recorders for media representatives' daily recording and transcription needs.

Additionally, iFLYTEK is initiating a public charity campaign, "Smiles for a Sustainable World," in line with the Local Organizing Committee's sustainable development strategy. iFLYTEK will donate one Euro for each user who comments a smiling photo on iFLYTEK's official Facebook account and 5% of all profits during the championships to Sinosz, a non-profit organization formed by the Hungarian National Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

iFLYTEK encourages online users to comment "Hello Budapest" in their native language on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn posts in their native language. For each platform, the top three liked comments will receive an iFLYTEK Smart Dictionary Pen as reward.

iFLYTEK's participation in the WAC Budapest 23 follows previous successes as an international event partner. Previously, iFLYTEK was the exclusive supplier of automated translation software for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The company most recently served as the official provider of automatic speech-to-text and translation services for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu. 

As iFLYTEK stands again on the international stage, we are proud to promote technology applications worldwide. iFLYTEK aims to apply innovative technologies to improve urban governance, industrial development, and people's daily lives while advancing international barrier-free communication.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (A.I.) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

