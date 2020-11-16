Create a Calming, Stylish and Premium Home Audio Experience with the LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker

"We've found a way to creatively pair high-end audio with warm luminance," commented Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "Particularly relevant as a counterbalance to today's challenging external environment, we see creating technology that entertains and elicits a positive emotional response as increasingly important for our industry."

LSPX-S2 Key Features:

Crystal Clear Sound: Fill every corner of the room with exceptional sound, thanks to Sony's Advanced Vertical Drive Technology. The organic glass 1 body vibrates after being tapped by the actuator under it to spread sound vertically to reproduce 360-degree audio. The glass tube tweeter has a wider surface compared to conventional speakers, which creates rich sound with minimal loss of volume.





Elegant Design: The stylish speaker blends seamlessly into the home with its subtle design and finish, no matter the décor. With 32 levels of brightness available, users can find the right illumination for their space and set the perfect mood. Create a warm and inviting home with the speaker's 'candlelight mode.' This illumination flickers just like a candle to set a relaxing atmosphere, offering a calming sanctuary away from the worries of the outside world.





Seamless Utility: With a compact body and up to eight hours of battery life, customers can use the speaker anywhere in the home – from creating a comforting ambience for a family meal to enjoying a moment of peace solo.

With BLUETOOTH® connectivity,2 users can quickly pair their smartphone to the speaker to kickstart their relaxing retreat. The speaker is also NFC One-Touch compatible for even faster and more convenient pairing. Thanks to the "Push & Play" function, just press the dedicated button on the speaker to easily stream songs via Spotify Connect.3

With "Multi Room," users can listen to the same tune or different tunes in various rooms through the Sony I Music Center app – all controlled from a single device.4 Enjoy clearly separated stereo sound wirelessly by connecting two Glass Sound Speakers.

Pricing and Availability

The LSPX-S2 model has a suggested retail price of $449.99 and is available to preorder today at Amazon and other authorized dealers. For product specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/lspx-s2. To watch a video about the LSPX-S2, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDe9xdTzGew.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 "Organic glass" is also known as acrylic resin. It is used for windows of buildings, vehicles, lighting covers and sunglasses. Commonly known glass is called "inorganic glass".

2 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

3 Services offered by Spotify may differ, depending on country or region. "Spotify Connect" is for Premium users as of December 2018. Spotify subscription required. Requires product to be connected to the wireless network.

4 Requires download of Sony Music Center app for iPhone from the App Store or for Android from Google Play. User must link compatible devices in order to control operation. Subject to app terms and conditions.

