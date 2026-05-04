Retailer makes it simple to create a meaningful Mother's Day

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is helping customers celebrate moms in a way that feels personal and easy to pull together through exclusive savings and convenient delivery options.

Create a celebration as unique as mom with Kroger.

"Mother's Day should feel special – not stressful or expensive," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "We're focused on helping families celebrate every kind of mom with fresh food, beautiful flowers and meaningful gifts at prices they can feel good about whether they shop in store, schedule a pickup or have everything delivered in just a few taps."

No two moms are the same—and neither are the ways families celebrate them. That's why Kroger makes it easy to create a Mother's Day that feels personal with fresh food, and gifts to fit every kind of celebration.

The Flower‑First Celebration

Customers can choose from fresh Bloom Haus® bouquets, orchids and blooming plants. Add festive balloons and sentiment cards for a heartfelt surprise that fits any budget. Receive $20 off $55+ on Bloom Haus florals from May 3-10 on DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The Brunch‑At‑Home Celebration

For moms who enjoy gathering around the table, start her day deliciously with:

La Terra Fina quiches for $9.99, $5 croissants and muffin varieties, donuts and cinnamon rolls ideal for a budget friendly brunch spread.

Customers can also choose from $5 fresh fruit bowls and $10 mixed fruit bowls, designed as easy breakfast add ons.

Give mom a berry sweet treat like chocolate-dipped strawberries or a custom cake from the bakery.

Raise a glass with beverage favorites and stock up with great deals on wine.**

The Dinner‑on‑the‑Grill Celebration

For moms who love a relaxed evening meal, Kroger helps families fire up the grill with fresh steaks, kabobs, buy one, get one free pork back ribs, salmon fillets for $8.99/lb, shrimp, crab and two wild-caught lobster tails for $10—all at strong everyday values. Pair proteins with fresh produce, pasta salads and easy sides for a dinner that feels indulgent but stays affordable.

The Last‑Minute Celebration

For customers who celebrate on the fly, Kroger offers multiple easy ways to shop:

In store for last‑minute inspiration or order ahead

Kroger Pickup for quick, scheduled convenience

Kroger Delivery for groceries brought straight to the door. Get free delivery with an annual Boost membership – a $99 value – for less than $50 from May 6- 19 with a digital coupon.***

On‑demand ordering through Uber Eats and DoorDash, available at thousands of locations

Save even more with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including*:

Earn 4X Fuel Points on Friday purchases

Add Kroger or Private Selection bacon to the brunch spread for $3.99

Fresh produce picks including 2lb strawberries for $4.99, Private Selection Sweet Karoline Blackberries for $2.99 and Kroger fuji, granny smith or pink apples 5lb bag for $5

Frozen favorites including Kroger frozen chicken (22-29 oz) for $5.99, P.F. Chang's entrees or Birds Eye Voila family size entrée for $6.99, Ore-Ida frozen potatoes for $3.49

Mix & Match: buy 2, get 2 free Doritos and buy 1, get 1 free General Mills giant size cereal

Say cheese to big savings on 2/$7 Simple Truth organic cheese, 32 oz Kroger cheese for $4.99 and buy 1, get 1 free Kraft shredded cheese

3/$5 Kroger sour cream, cottage cheese or dip

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high quality for low prices.

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

*Prices valid beginning May 6. Prices and products may vary by geography.

**Discount and number of items vary by division.

***Offer valid through 5/19. Offer valid for enrollment of annual Boost membership only. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Void where taxed, prohibited or restricted by law. Must clip offer to earn discount.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.