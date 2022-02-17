Create a Life You Love with Ali Landry and RE/SHAPE, Her Inspirational Lifestyle Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like so many women, Ali Landry hit a bit of a rough patch a few years ago. She was exhausted, had brain fog, sleep issues, thinning hair, and slow digestion, to name a few. The question: was it age or something else? Ever the investigator and with her typical zest for life, Landry was on the mission to take back her health. She dedicated herself to research, interviews, and product testing to get back to being vibrant and energized. Along her journey, she realized that so many other women were struggling with the same issues. Ali is launching RE/SHAPE to share her curated resources, products, services, and research from around the world focused on the areas of wellness, lifestyle, health, beauty, and fitness. These resources helped reshape her mind, heart, soul, and health.

"I started looking for answers, and the idea of reshaping parts of my life that were no longer serving me started to bring about the best kind of change. Now it's my life passion to share my journey, inviting women to walk alongside me as we live boldly, retake and reshape our lives."

Ali equips women to RE/SHAPE their lives through her personal stories, insights, research, and tools. A sampling of these on RE/SHAPE:

Health and Wellness: Miracles of mindset, the importance of meditation and rest.

Beauty: Looking and feeling your best with Ali's tried and tested services and resources to ward off fine lines and wrinkles.

Lifestyle: reshaping the soul through heartbreak, betrayal, and loss to shopping or dressing high and low ex. Target and Neimans and bringing nature in. Foraging in your backyard to create beautiful moments in your home.

Fitness: Finding what works for you, scheduling it, and honoring it to fitness latest and greatest. What's new out there in this space.

Join Ali to reshape an area of your life that is no longer serving you. Check out RE/SHAPE at: https://reshapelive.com/ and follow on Instagram @reshapelive for updates about Ali's first book launch being published on Nelson/HarperCollins in the Spring of 2023.

