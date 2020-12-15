Create a Personal Sanctuary with the New Finding Sanctuary Tools by Lisa Kahn

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior designer Lisa Kahn, the inspiration behind the Finding Sanctuary™ movement including a Finding Sanctuary blog, Seven Days to Sanctuary online class, Sanctuary Collective Facebook group and the Finding Sanctuary Institute is now sharing her sanctuary tools at Finding Sanctuary Shop on the Finding Sanctuary website so people can create their own calm sanctuary spaces.

Finding Sanctuary Shop products to create peace around us and inspire peace within us. Finding Sanctuary Shop Grounding Candle and Spray to create an instant sense of sanctuary.

"Often when I write or speak about sanctuary spaces and the strategies used to create those spaces people ask how can they set up their own sanctuary space," confesses Kahn. "I took this to heart and decided to create my own Finding Sanctuary products that stimulate our senses."

"When I began my sanctuary journey, writing every day was foundational," Kahn continued. "Once I made it a daily practice, I found it helped me to maintain my focus and allowed me to face unexpected challenges with calmness and equanimity. That's why one of the coming products I'm most proud to introduce is my watercolor journal. Beautiful FSC papers, just the right size, and inspirational quotes and paintings make this my very favorite journal to use."

Scent is another way to create an instant sense of sanctuary. Lighting candles or using room sprays awakens the sense in us most closely associated with memory. They harness the ability of our minds to transport us by creating a scent that can be used in our sanctuary. We can easily take these scents with us in our travels to create an instant portal in our minds back to that sacred place, our sanctuary. Kahn mixed essential oils to create her own special blend of Soothing and Grounding sanctuary aromas. Soothing offers a combination of lavender and vetiver and was inspired by the relaxation that a walk on the beach creates. The Grounding aroma, combining lavender, bergamot, sandalwood and white sage, is reminiscent of the rich earth scents found in the forest.

Music is another excellent strategy used in creating sanctuary spaces. It can instantly change the vibe of a space, taking us from crazy to calm sanctuary in a mere moment. Holiday and sacred music give us a sense of continuity, a connection with the past and quite possibly the shining moments of our childhood. An example of is the Dominium Christmas album which casts a new light on familiar holiday favorites. It was masterfully arranged and performed by Philip Stephen Allen.

Crystals also play a distinctive role in sanctuary spaces. Their hidden powers and spiritual properties create positive energy around us. LOVEstack Bracelets were designed by Heather Wells of LOVEthirteen exclusively for Finding Sanctuary. With an eye toward the energetic properties of each crystal used, these unique bracelets were created with the specific intention to embody the spirit with the truth of sanctuary. They make a great gift for anyone who needs the nurturing comfort and healing of sanctuary. The stack includes Tranquil Spirit, Uplifted Spirit and Grounded Spirit bracelets.

Kahn shared, "Other elements that I have included in my sanctuary space include Mandala Bowls which represents the different aspects of the universe and the concept of never-ending life. I use them to hold precious crystals, incense, floating candles and other special sanctuary treasures." The blue and white bowl found in the Finding Sanctuary Shop was designed by Kahn and Isabella Baquerizo and made by ceramic artist JJ Jucick in Minneapolis, MN.

Kahn loves art and uses her watercolor painting as her creative outlet. She designed her watercolor note cards to share the true expression of love. Conveying your thoughts in a handwritten note is the perfect way to share sanctuary with others.

"This is just a start," Kahn added. "Our goal is to make it easy for people to create sanctuary for themselves. Sometimes the first step is to take one simple action of self-care. That self-care can be indulging in a candle, spray or journal. Something that signals to yourself that you are worthy of this simple pleasure."

Contact: Cathy Lloyd

The Media Matters, Inc.

336.956.2488

[email protected]

SOURCE Lisa Kahn

